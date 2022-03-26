Ukraine to bestow 'Peace Award', Pope Francis appeals for peace, more | Top updates

President Joe Biden visited elite US forces serving with NATO just across the border in Poland, while France's Emmanuel Macron recommended an internationally supported evacuation of residents besieged in the bombed city of Mariupol.

Russia hinted Friday that it may shift its war strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation's resistance in a month of warfare and strikes on civilians, with up to 300 people thought killed in a bombardment of a theatre used as a bunker. President Joe Biden visited elite US forces serving with NATO just across the border in Poland, while France's Emmanuel Macron recommended an internationally supported evacuation of residents besieged in the bombed city of Mariupol.

Here are top developments of the ongoing-war:

According to The Kyiv Independent, displaying the Russian "Z" is now a criminal offence in the German state of Bavaria. "The Bavarian Public Prosecutor's Office is pursuing persistent action against those who publicly advocate of the war of aggression that breaches international law," stated Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich. Ukraine will bestow the "Peace Award" on enterprises that departed Russia in support of Ukraine's defence against the invasion. The statement was published on Facebook on March 26 by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, citing President Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak. According to the German Press Agency, a shipment of 1,500 "Strela" anti-aircraft missiles and 100 MG3 machine guns landed in Ukraine on March 25. In addition, 350,000 food packs, 50 medical transport trucks, and medical equipment were sent, according to The Kyiv Independent. According to Western diplomats, a Russian brigade commander was allegedly attacked by his own men during battle in Ukraine. At least ten people were killed and 35 were injured in rocket attacks by Russian forces on the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko in a social media post. On Friday, Pope Francis led the world's Catholic bishops in praying for peace between Russia and Ukraine, declaring that the world had forgotten the horrors of the twentieth century and was still threatened by nuclear war. In St. Peter's Basilica, Francis presided over a liturgy in which he committed the safety of all mankind to God. On Friday, President Joe Biden praised Poland for embracing more than 2 million migrants fleeing Russia's invasion. Then he met with humanitarian specialists on the ground to discuss what steps could be taken to alleviate the mounting suffering. Biden stated that he had intended to travel even closer to the border but was unable to do so due to security concerns. President Emmanuel Macron said France was collaborating with Turkey and Greece on a "humanitarian mission" to evacuate residents of the damaged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was under siege by Russian forces. "We will collaborate with Turkey and Greece to undertake a humanitarian operation to remove all those who desire to leave Mariupol," Macron said during an EU conference in Brussels. Spotify is suspending its services in Russia due to the country's harsh new censorship law, which it claims puts its staff and perhaps listeners in danger. The Swedish music streaming company's decision follows on the footsteps of several companies leaving Russia owing to the country's censorship laws. Earlier this month, Netflix and TikTok also halted most of their services in the nation. French President Emmanuel Macron rebuffed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal that Europe pay for gas in rubles on Friday, accusing Moscow of attempting to avoid sanctions for its conflict in Ukraine. After an EU conference in Brussels, Macron told media that Russia's move "is not in line with what was signed, and I do not see why we would implement it."

Also Read | 300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report

Also Read | Russia wants to conclude war by May 9, claims Ukraine's Army: Reports

Also Read | Ukraine war: Biden in Europe, might impose new sanctions | 10 developments