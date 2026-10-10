The UN Human Rights Office voiced concern over mass detentions of protesters, activists, and journalists in Delhi during a CJP-led demonstration. It called on Indian authorities to respect assembly rights and immediately release those detained.

The United Nations Human Rights Office on Saturday expressed concern over reports of detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in the national capital before and during the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

UN Urges Immediate Release of Detainees

In a statement issued following reports of such alleged detention, UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan urged authorities to respect the right to assembly and "immediately and unconditionally" release all those alleged "arbitrarily detained". He also called for restraint in handling protesters and ensured that any restrictions on demonstrations met "strict tests of necessity and proportionality".

"We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi," the statement read.

"We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled. Restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality," the statement added, while calling for the protection of the fundamental rights of the protesters.

"The Indian authorities should also ensure law enforcement forces exercise utmost restraint in response to peaceful protesters, consistent with the country’s democratic traditions and human rights obligations. All those arbitrarily detained must be immediately and unconditionally released," it further said.

The UN Human Rights Office also urged the authorities to engage with protesters to address their concerns, stating, "We also urge the authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the broadly held concerns expressed."

Protest Against Election Irregularities

The statement comes amid reports of widespread detentions across the national capital on Saturday, as protesters attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar for a CJP-led demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to Delhi Police sources, around 1,000 protesters had been detained across the national capital while attempting to reach the protest site. Police had deployed security personnel and conducted intensive vehicle checks at key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated location.

Political Leaders Among Detainees

Among those detained were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora. CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as well as CJP legal head Ratna Singh were also detained.

Several other political leaders and demonstrators were also detained at different locations in Delhi and elsewhere.

Following his detention, Kejriwal shared a video on X in which he said that the country's youth had awakened and asserted that the protesters would not be intimidated.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also alleged that she and five MPs were detained and driven around in a prison van for two hours after the police action in the national capital.

Detainees Released After Interventions

The Delhi Police later in the evening released all detainees, however legal proceedings of detained CJP activists will continue.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that advocates detained amid protests in the Supreme Court area were being released following his verbal intervention. "Yes, on my verbal intervention, I believe they have been released. I am out of town," the CJI told ANI.

The development followed the Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) request for urgent intervention over the reported detention of several advocates, including senior and women lawyers, who were allegedly subjected to excessive police force while peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area. (ANI)