UN chief Antonio Guterres warns the Middle East conflict is out of control, risking a wider war, immense human suffering, and global economic shock. He appointed an envoy and urged all parties, including the US, Israel, and Iran, to de-escalate.

In an urgent appeal to the global community, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concerns about the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Speaking at a press conference, Guterres warned that the situation had spiralled out of control and was on the brink of triggering a broader war with far-reaching consequences.

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"Just hours into the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, I warned that the fighting risked triggering a chain reaction that no one could control," Guterres said. "More than three weeks on, the war is out of control. The conflict has broken past the limits even leaders thought unimaginable."

He emphasized that the ongoing violence is not only causing massive human suffering but is also shaking the global economy. "The world is staring down the barrel of a wider war, a rising tide of human suffering, and a deeper global economic shock," he remarked.

UN Appoints Envoy, Urges De-escalation

In response to the unfolding crisis, Guterres appointed Jean Arnault as his Personal Envoy to lead UN efforts in mediating the conflict and addressing its humanitarian impact. He reiterated the necessity of diplomatic intervention, urging all parties involved to stop escalating the violence. His call to the United States and Israel was clear: "It is high time to end the war -- as human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount, and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating."

Direct Appeal to Iran

The Secretary-General also addressed the role of Iran in the conflict, urging the nation to cease attacks on neighbours not involved in the fighting. "My message to Iran is to stop attacking their neighbours that are not parties to the conflict," he said.

Warning of Severe Global Repercussions

The impact of the war is not confined to the Middle East. Guterres warned of severe global repercussions, particularly the effect on developing countries already grappling with poverty and food insecurity. "Without fertilizers today, we might have hunger tomorrow," he cautioned.

'Peace is the Way Out'

Guterres concluded his remarks by reaffirming the United Nations' commitment to peace and diplomacy. "War is not the answer. We need a way out of this disaster. Diplomacy is the way out. Full respect of international law is the way out. Peace is the way out."

This stark warning reflects the urgency of global action to bring an end to the ongoing conflict and prevent further escalation. (ANI)