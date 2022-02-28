  • Facebook
    Russia has sent 400 mercenaries to assassinate Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, says report

    According to The Times report, more than 400 Russian mercenaries are acting in Kyiv on orders from the Kremlin to murder President Zelenskyy and his cabinet and lay the groundwork for Moscow to seize control.

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Russian mercenary hit list
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged that Russian mercenaries had been instructed to murder him. According to The Times report, more than 400 Russian mercenaries are acting in Kyiv on orders from the Kremlin to murder President Zelenskyy and his cabinet and lay the groundwork for Moscow to seize control.

    The Wagner Group, a private militia controlled by one of President Putin's closest cronies and acting as an arm-length part of the state, brought in mercenaries from Africa, five weeks ago on a mission to decapitate Zelenskyy's administration in exchange for a sizable financial reward.

    The highly-trained operatives are said to be waiting for the Kremlin's green light to strike, with Ukraine's prime minister, the entire cabinet, and Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir - both boxing champions who have become iconic figures on the front lines of the capital - on their hit list. The team is believed to be following Zelesnkyy and his colleagues using their cellphones, claiming to know where they are at all times.

    Information about their mission reached the Ukrainian government on Saturday morning. Hours later, Kyiv imposed a 36-hour "strict" curfew, forcing everyone to stay indoors so that military could comb the streets for Russian saboteurs.

    Reports further suggest The Wagner has carried out secret operations throughout Africa and the Middle East, notably in Syria, and they were most recently on the ground in Ukraine directing Russian tanks to the city.

    Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, leaving behind a trail of destruction across Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders are now preparing to discuss "peace" with their Russian counterparts at Ukraine's border with Belarus.

    In a significant milestone, Ukraine has agreed to have discussions with Russia in Belarus, and a Ukrainian team is on its way to Gomel (Belarus) for talks with the Russian side. Ukrainian and Russian officials will have discussions at a location near Belarus's border with Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office on Sunday.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
