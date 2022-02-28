Central ministers on war duty: PM Modi to rush 4 special envoys to evacuate Indian in Ukraine

According to official sources, several Union Ministers may travel to Ukraine's neighbouring nations to oversee the evacuation of students. Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh are among the ministers who are expected to travel out for the mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presided over a high-level discussion on the Ukraine situation and the trapped Indian students caught in the crossfire of Russia's inavsion.

According to official sources, several Union Ministers may travel to Ukraine's neighbouring nations to oversee the evacuation of students. Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh are among the ministers who are expected to travel out for the mission.

Meanwhile, two Air India evacuation aircraft from Bucharest, Romania, and Budapest, Hungary, carrying 490 Indian people stuck in Ukraine, landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, India began the evacuation of its trapped residents in the midst of Russia's military incursion in Ukraine, with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, returning 219 persons from Bucharest to Mumbai in the evening.

The second evacuation aircraft, AI1942, left Bucharest with 250 Indian people and arrived at the Delhi airport about 2.45 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. According to authorities, Air India's third evacuation aircraft, AI1940, took off from Budapest with 240 Indian people and landed at the Delhi airport about 9.20 a.m. on Sunday.

The move comes in the wake of a troubling development in Ukraine, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered nuclear deterrent forces to be placed in a "special regime of combat duty," perhaps alluding to the readiness of tactical nuclear troops.

Since the beginning of the Russian military invasion on February 24, the Ukrainian airspace has been blocked to civil aviation operations.

Also Read | Ukraine-Russia war: India considers Budapest route for stranded students

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Poland allows Indian evacuees to enter the country without any visa

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Helplines issued for Indians stranded in Ukraine; check state-wise numbers