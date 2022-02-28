India abstains again, explains why it did not vote on UNSC resolution on Ukraine

India once again abstained from voting in the United Nations Security Council over calling a special session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the Russia Ukraine war.

Besides India, the United Arab Emirates and China also abstain. Nevertheless, the UNSC secured 11 yes votes out of 15 to pave the way for the UNGA emergency session on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was for the first time since 1982 that the UN Security Council referred a matter to the UN General Assembly for a special emergency session.

During the UNSC meeting on the Ukraine crisis, India's permanent representative at the United Nations TS Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought for the return of dialogue 'strongly' in his recent conversations with the leadership of Russia and Ukraine.

Explaining the reasons why India once again chose to abstain from the vote in UNSC, Tirumurti said: "We reiterate our call for the immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities. There is no choice but to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

The Permanent Representative further said that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. We all agreed on these principles, he told UNSC member states.

While welcoming the announcement by Ukraine and Russia to hold talks at the Belarus border, Tirumurti said that "India continues to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of Indian students who are still stranded in Ukraine."

"Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed."