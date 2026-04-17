Ukraine's Security Secretary Rustem Umerov met India's NSA Ajit Doval for talks on bilateral cooperation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution through dialogue, stressing respect for sovereignty.

In a significant high-level diplomatic engagement, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, held extensive talks with India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday. The meeting, taking place against the backdrop of the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict, served as a platform for both nations to review their bilateral cooperation and address urgent geopolitical concerns.

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According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the meeting underscored continued engagement between New Delhi and Kyiv at the security and strategic level, with a focus on maintaining dialogue amid the prolonged war in Eastern Europe. In a post on social media platform X, Jaiswal said: "Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Mr. Rustem Umerov met NSA on 17 April 2026." He further added: "The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. NSA reiterated India's principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy."

Broader Geopolitical Discussions

During the discussions, both sides are understood to have taken stock of the broader geopolitical situation arising out of the conflict, which has now entered its fourth year, and its implications on global security, energy supplies, and food stability.

India Reiterates Principled Stance

India, which has consistently maintained a neutral and balanced stance since the beginning of the conflict in 2022, reiterated its position that there is no military solution to the crisis and that sustained diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

New Delhi has repeatedly called for respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, while also urging restraint and de-escalation from all parties involved.

Context of Diplomatic Engagement

The meeting also comes at a time when international efforts to find a negotiated settlement have continued through multiple diplomatic channels, even as hostilities on the ground remain ongoing. India has in recent years increased its diplomatic outreach to both Russia and Ukraine, positioning itself as a potential voice for dialogue in global forums.

The talks were part of regular high-level consultations that India maintains with key stakeholders in conflict regions, aimed at understanding evolving ground realities and contributing constructively to peace efforts. The visit by the Ukrainian delegation is seen as part of Kyiv's broader diplomatic outreach to major global partners, seeking support for reconstruction, humanitarian assistance, and sustained international attention on the conflict. India has continued to emphasise humanitarian assistance and has previously sent relief material to Ukraine, while also maintaining strategic autonomy in its foreign policy approach. (ANI)