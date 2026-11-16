The UKPNP has called on Pakistan to halt excessive force against civilians in PoJK, citing Amnesty International's reports of killings and detentions. The party demands accountability, an end to repression, and an international fact-finding mission.

UKPNP Urges Pakistan to End Excessive Force Against Civilians in PoJK

Geneva [Switzerland], November 16 (ANI): UKPNP has called on Pakistan to immediately stop the use of excessive force against civilians and peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), urging authorities to respect international human rights law and ensure accountability for alleged violations. According to a statement shared on X by UKPNP Central Spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the party has expressed appreciation to Amnesty International and six United Nations human rights mandate holders for raising concerns over alleged civilian killings, excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on fundamental freedoms in the region.

Citing Amnesty International's letter dated November 13, 2026, UKPNP said the organisation had expressed alarm over the reported crackdown in Rawalakot on November 5. According to the party's statement, protesters alleged that live ammunition and drones were used during the operation, resulting in the deaths of at least three protesters and injuries to more than a dozen others. The party also welcomed the intervention of six UN human rights mandate holders on September 4, 2026, who questioned the designation of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism legislation. They also raised concerns over possible retaliation against individuals engaged in peaceful political, labour and human rights advocacy, as cited in UKPNP's statement.

Outlining its six urgent demands, UKPNP called on Pakistan to immediately end unlawful and disproportionate force against civilians and peaceful protesters. It also demanded the withdrawal of the ban on JAAC to restore freedom of association and peaceful political activity. The party further called for the release of arbitrarily detained activists and the removal of what it described as unjustified anti-terrorism listings. It urged authorities to restore internet and mobile services throughout PoJK while guaranteeing freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association and independent journalism. On accountability, UKPNP demanded independent, impartial and transparent investigations into reported civilian killings and alleged human rights violations, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.

Reiterating the party's position, UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Central Spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan called on Pakistan to immediately end repression, protect civilian lives and fulfil its obligations under international human rights law. The party also appealed to the United Nations, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the European Union and international human rights organisations to support an independent international fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations in PoJK. Concluding its statement, UKPNP thanked Amnesty International and the six UN human rights mandate holders for their attention to the situation and their efforts to uphold human dignity, justice and fundamental freedoms. The party reiterated its call for an immediate end to violence against civilians and restrictions on fundamental rights, concluding with the appeal, "Stop killing civilians. End repression. Respect human rights."