UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri concluded a month-long US tour to raise awareness on the human rights situation in PoJK. He and a spokesperson will now visit the UK to host a conference on Kashmir at the House of Commons.

United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) exiled Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri concluded his month-long visit to the US. According to a post by UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, during the visit, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri met with policy institutions, think tanks, human rights organisations, diaspora representatives, media professionals and party members.

US Visit a 'Major Step Forward' for PoJK Advocacy

The UKPNP spokesperson stated that the visit was a major step forward in the party's mission to raise international awareness about the political and human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He added that the UKPNP leadership has been consistently engaging with lawmakers, civil society and human rights platforms to advocate for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Kashmir issue. In his post, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan congratulated Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri on a "historic and successful visit" and said that both leaders held extensive discussions on the outcomes of the US tour, the prevailing situation in PoJK and the party's future strategies.

UK Tour to Feature House of Commons Conference

The spokesperson further informed that Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan will now travel to the United Kingdom for a two-week visit. During their stay, the UKPNP, in collaboration with Members of the British Parliament, will host an international conference on Kashmir at the House of Commons in London on 26 November.

As per the post, the event will be attended by Members of the House of Commons and House of Lords, civil society representatives, diaspora leaders, scholars, human rights defenders and media professionals. The delegation will also hold meetings, seminars and organisational events in various UK cities to mobilise Kashmiris, strengthen the party's UK chapter and build alliances with like-minded groups.

Ongoing Diplomatic and Outreach Strategy

The post further highlighted UKPNP's ongoing efforts to expand diplomatic outreach, engage with global human rights forums such as the UN Human Rights Council and work with diaspora communities to build international solidarity. The party remains committed to promoting political education, awareness and civic engagement among Kashmiri youth, envisioning a peaceful and united future for all people of PoJK.