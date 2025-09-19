Britain faces a reckoning as Tommy Robinson’s rally fuels far-right momentum. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Lord Rami Ranger warns uncontrolled migration, crime, and political failure could irreparably damage UK’s social fabric.

Britain is in the middle of a heated reckoning. Last weekend, up to 150,000 protestors flooded the streets of London in support of far-right activist Tommy Robinson — a man once regarded as a political pariah. The march unfolded against a backdrop of mounting public anger over rising Channel crossings in small boats, the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, an intensifying debate over free speech, and persistent economic stagnation. What was once considered fringe politics now appears to be moving dangerously closer to the mainstream, sparking debates about the future of British democracy, immigration, and social cohesion.

Amid growing concerns, Asianet Newsable English's Heena Sharma spoke exclusively with Lord Rami Ranger, a British-Indian businessman, philanthropist, and member of the House of Lords, who offered a frank assessment of Britain’s immigration crisis and the risks it poses to the nation’s unity.

Lord Rami Ranger: “Britain Has Always Been Welcoming”

In his interview, Lord Ranger struck a careful balance between defending Britain’s immigrant legacy and voicing concerns about abuse of the system. Himself a refugee who arrived over five decades ago, he began by paying tribute to the UK’s openness.

“Britain has always been a welcoming country for people who want to come, who want to work hard, realise their dreams and ambitions and become an asset. So there is no problem there. It has been inviting refugees and people in need right from the day you can remember,” he said.

He recalled past examples of Jewish refugees and Asians expelled from Uganda who found safety in Britain:

“Britain is an open-door policy that if you genuinely need help, Britain will not refuse. It is a very tolerant, civilised country and you can see the very fact the immigrants have done so well. They just demonstrate the British sense of fair play and tolerance.” “I've been here 55 years, Britain accepts diversity, respects diversity and protects diversity through laws. There are laws against discrimination of any kind, especially against, you know, race, religion, gender. So therefore, it's a very multicultural country with mosques, there are temples, there are gurudwaras, there are synagogues, there are churches,” he added.

“Enough Is Enough”: When Hospitality Turns Into Resentment

But Lord Ranger also acknowledged why public patience is wearing thin. With small boats arriving across the Channel and asylum cases taking years to process, resentment is growing.

“Recently people have found out that they can abuse the hospitality of this great country by just coming in boats and, because the process in this country is so long… they stay for many years. By the time the people have processed… the situation changes, they have children, they have roots in this country,” he explained.

He warned that unchecked arrivals are overwhelming services:

“People have had enough… The moral of the story is that enough is enough. We do not have enough housing, we do not have enough social services facilities to cope with the influx of so many migrants coming in unchecked.”

And he drew a sharp cultural line:

“Some people come to this country to make their lives and some people come here to convert you. And that’s why people are really fed up… Why do you want to change the institutions which have served this country for years and centuries? Therefore, there are wrong kind of immigrants… also are bringing this negative response from the locals."

Lord Ranger further said, “Leaders of the countries from where these people come, they will speak to their community and they will tell them that if you come to this any country, you got to abide by the rules, you have to live by their standard and not to change it. People resent it. Even I resent, you know, if somebody was to come and change the United Kingdom because that is not the country I came to. We have now the reaction of excessive migration and the welfare system which provide safety net to people and the people are come to abuse it.”

Political Fallout: Reform UK Party's Rise

The far-right’s newfound momentum is already reshaping politics although an election is not expected for another four years. Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has surged close to 40% in opinion polls, riding public anger over immigration.

Lord Ranger blamed both major parties for fueling the crisis.

“Unfortunately, Labour Party has always gained from the migrants… They come, they are struggling, they want to vote for the party which offers them benefit."

Nor did he spare the Conservatives:

“During their power, immigrants were coming in lot of numbers. They couldn’t stop it. The politicians also put their own agenda above else. There was a policy to send these people to Rwanda, but then they had these challenges in court and they stopped that scheme.”

“But now, I think the balance has tilted, whether you are Labour, whether you are Conservative, you can no longer carry on with the policies of few years back because there is a backlash, you know, there is a third party emerged,” he added.

In his view, the failure of mainstream parties has handed space to Reform UK Party: “They have captured the imagination of people and really made a huge dent to the Conservative voters.”

Protecting Social Cohesion

For Lord Ranger, the deeper danger lies in what all of this could mean for Britain’s fabric of tolerance.

“This is very inconvenient and it’s frightening to us that things can go out of hand,” he said, warning that resentment could spill over onto established immigrants and ethnic minorities who have contributed enormously to the country. “There is a huge concern about if there will be a risk on diaspora and of course ethnic minorities who are living in Britain. What sort of political representation we can see in Parliament in the coming days? Will there be anything which will be raised in Parliament regarding that to protect these vulnerable people? 100%,” he added.

Lord Ranger, however, warned that the deeper problem lies not in one man, but in what he represents.

“Every politician of every political party is now listening to the concern because that is why they are in public life — because they want to serve the public. And if they ignore the wishes of the people, the concerns of the people, that could backfire on them and on their party. If you do not nip the evil in the bud, then you will encourage more and more people to come openly, and our race, religion, our social cohesion can be damaged beyond repair.”

He added that such damage could take “years to repair,” during which Britain risked losing more of its people. “Already people are moving because of higher taxes,” he said.

“Now, because the crime in the United Kingdom is also very high — because there is so much freedom — a lot of people are leaving because of this also. And if people keep on coming unchecked or unwetted, they could be criminals, they could be gangsters, they could be drug dealers, whatever. And that could affect the fabric of this society.”

On social media, anti-immigration protests have often been accompanied by xenophobic undertones, yet Lord Ranger acknowledged that not all concerns were rooted in prejudice.

“There were some people who were heard saying genuinely how there are a lot of immigrants in certain sectors like the labour sector and the housing sector. But at the same time, the UK needs to continue to take these immigrants, absorb them, to progress as a nation.”

He also warned against letting racism spiral out of control.

“This is a very fair country. People also do not want racism to get out of hand because racism is a cancer. If it is not checked or controlled, then it can really harm the country as a whole. This country is a small country and there are immigrants from nearly 150 countries living here side by side. Britain is diverse, very cosmopolitan, and while that is a strength, it can also have negative effects if concerns are not addressed.”

A Call for Leadership and Responsibility

For Lord Ranger, politicians now face a defining test. He insisted that those who have built successful lives in Britain should not be made to pay the price for uncontrolled migration

“People have to really take charge. They have to address the concern of the vast majority of people who are now speaking very loudly — that enough is enough, you have to stop these boat people, you have to stop these illegal immigrants who are jumping housing queues, who are getting benefits, who are getting all sorts of facilities.” “A pensioner who has worked all his life to build this country goes without heating bills, without fuel support for the winter. Meanwhile, these people are given three or four-star hotels, with air conditioning, 24/7 heating, food on demand, everything done for them. People are really not amused," he concluded.

Britain at a Crossroads

The recent rally in London and Reform UK’s surge have together forced Britain into an uncomfortable conversation about identity, migration, and democracy. Experts warn of “mainstreaming and emboldening” of the far-right, while Lord Ranger and others argue that ignoring public concerns could lead to irreparable damage.

Matthew Feldman, visiting professor at Liverpool Hope University and expert on far-right extremism, recently told AFP: “The floodwaters are rising, but let's not go weak at the knees.”

For Lord Ranger, the solution lies in balance: safeguarding Britain’s tradition of openness while ensuring that the system is not abused. His words carry both the pride of an immigrant success story and the urgency of someone deeply worried about the country he calls home.