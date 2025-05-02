The Bank Holiday Monday is likely to feel chilly and overcast, with both Sunday and Monday expected to reach no higher than 15°C, accompanied by clouds and limited sunshine.

Britain's early May heatwave on Thursday continued with temperatures hovering around 26°C (79°F), following the hottest start to May on record. However, forecasters are warning that the unusually warm spell will soon give way to a sharp and sudden drop in temperatures over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, Kew Gardens in London recorded a scorching 29.3°C (84.7°F) — the highest temperature ever registered on May 1, marking the UK's warmest day of 2025 so far. It also continued a four-day streak of climbing highs, which saw 26.7°C (80.1°F) on Wednesday, 24.9°C (76.8°F) on Tuesday, and 24.5°C (76.1°F) on Monday.

While today is expected to remain warm and sunny, the mercury will begin to dip tomorrow with highs reaching only around 22°C (71°F). A notable shift is forecast from Sunday onwards, as cooler air moves in, dragging daytime temperatures down to 15°C (59°F) across much of the country.

The Bank Holiday Monday is likely to feel chilly and overcast, with both Sunday and Monday expected to reach no higher than 15°C, accompanied by clouds and limited sunshine. The cooler trend is expected to persist through the following week, with highs ranging between 16°C (61°F) and 17°C (63°F) amid mostly overcast skies and only brief sunny spells.

According to Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell, "Temperatures will range from low double figures in the north to the mid-teens in the south, with averages of around 10°C (50°F) in northern Scotland and 15°C (59°F) or 16°C (61°F) in southern England."