Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said the UAE's values of tolerance and coexistence reflect the President's vision. He stressed that tolerance involves embracing differences to build a better future for over 200 nationalities living in harmony.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and human fraternity in the UAE are directly reflected in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He noted that the UAE's progress depends on collective responsibility and meaningful participation in community life through cooperation, understanding and fair interaction.

He said tolerance in the UAE does not mean eliminating differences, but embracing them to ensure peaceful coexistence and build a better future for all.

Marking the International Day for Tolerance, he emphasised that the UAE stands out globally for making tolerance part of its national identity and a daily practice among more than 200 nationalities living in harmony.

Ministry's Role in Upholding National Values

He added that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has become a model of peaceful coexistence, community cooperation and respect for human rights and freedom of belief.

He said the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence works to entrench these values through initiatives that support a society welcoming to all residents and that strengthen engagement with friendly nations and international organisations.

Key Initiatives and Programmes

He explained that the ministry's work focuses on education, community awareness and coordination with all sectors to promote tolerance and coexistence while discouraging extremism and hatred.

Its initiatives include World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance, Knights of Tolerance and tolerance clubs across schools and universities, alongside the annual National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence.

He also highlighted Gardens of Tolerance and international efforts such as the Global Tolerance Alliance, which promote cooperation, peace and mutual understanding.

Rule of Law as a Foundation

He said the Emirati approach to tolerance begins with rule of law, which ensures fairness, security and belonging for all residents and protects human dignity.

He noted that the UAE provides an ideal environment for stability and family life, with schools for expatriate communities helping preserve languages and cultures while fostering engagement with Emirati values of respect and compassion.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak concluded that the UAE will continue advancing its mission rooted in generosity, coexistence and mutual respect, with the ministry committed to developing initiatives that highlight the country's humanitarian leadership and its belief that tolerance is the foundation of peace, security and prosperity.