The UAE Embassy in New Delhi celebrated Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's 54th National Day, with a diplomatic reception attended by senior officials, diplomats, business leaders, and representatives from leading Indian institutions, an official statement said. The event marked the UAE's national achievements under the leadership of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and celebrated the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and India. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, participated as the Chief Guest; with the event featuring a variety of cultural, heritage, and entertainment activities that showcased Emirati traditions and customs.

Bilateral Trade Crosses USD 100 Billion Mark

This year's reception highlighted the deepening momentum in UAE-India relations. Bilateral trade has surpassed USD 100 billion, building on the impact of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reinforcing the UAE's position as one of India's most significant economic partners, as per the statement.

Cooperation Expands in Key Sectors

Over the past year, cooperation has expanded across energy, logistics, food security, technology, and investment, alongside landmark developments such as the establishment of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus, a further milestone underscoring the scale and ambition of the partnership.

'A Future Defined by Innovation': UAE Ambassador

Speaking at the occasion, Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India said: "This day reflects the UAE's enduring commitment to progress, openness, and partnership. Our relationship with India continues to grow from strength to strength, guided by mutual trust, shared values, and a common vision for prosperity. Crossing the USD 100 billion milestone in bilateral trade this year is not merely a statistic; it is a reflection of the depth of our partnership and the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, the UAE and India are shaping a future defined by innovation, resilience, and meaningful cooperation across every sector."

The UAE-India partnership remains one of the region's most dynamic and comprehensive, built on strong leadership-level engagement, expanding economic ties, and deep people-to-people connections. With the UAE-India CEPA continuing to drive growth and new avenues of collaboration emerging, the bilateral relationship is positioned for even greater achievements in the years ahead.