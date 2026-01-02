The UAE expressed its full solidarity and heartfelt sympathy with Switzerland following a deadly fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Official Statement of Solidarity

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its heartfelt sympathy over the significant loss of life, affirming the UAE's solidarity with the government and people of Switzerland during this difficult time. The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured, and conveying its solidarity with all those affected by this painful tragedy.