The UAE and Iran re-established high-level contact to de-escalate tensions amid a US naval blockade. This diplomatic pivot coincides with Pakistan's mediation to revive US-Iran peace talks, with President Trump hinting at new negotiations.

In a major diplomatic pivot, the United Arab Emirates and Iran have established their first high-level contact since the outbreak of hostilities in February. UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, signalling a cautious return to the negotiating table as a US-led naval blockade tightens its grip on the region. The call, reported by the state news agency WAM, focused explicitly on "regional developments and ways to de-escalate tensions," marking a sharp departure from the hawkish rhetoric that followed Iranian missile strikes on Abu Dhabi and Dubai earlier this year.

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Just six weeks ago, the relationship between Abu Dhabi and Tehran appeared to be at an all-time low following a wave of drone and missile attacks in late February. UAE had recalled its ambassador from Tehran, closed its embassy in the Iranian capital and condemned the strikes as "blatant and irresponsible" violations of sovereignty. The sudden resumption of dialogue suggests that the UAE is seeking to protect its status as a global logistics and financial hub from the fallout of a prolonged conflict, especially as oil prices remain volatile under the current blockade.

Pakistan Leads Effort to Revive US-Iran Talks

The UAE-Iran call did not happen in a vacuum. It coincides with a high-stakes mission from Islamabad, as Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff arrived in Tehran on Wednesday amidst a fragile two-week ceasefire and a looming naval blockade. This visit is widely viewed as a final-hour attempt to resuscitate peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran after the initial "Islamabad Talks" concluded without a breakthrough. General Munir, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to Iranian state media and diplomatic sources, the delegation is carrying a specific new message from the United States intended to outline a framework for a second round of high-level negotiations.

Trump Signals Preference for Diplomatic Resolution

The diplomatic push in Tehran comes as US President Donald Trump indicated that, while he is not considering extending the current ceasefire, a negotiated settlement remains the preferred path. Speaking to ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, the US President expressed confidence that extending the truce would not be necessary, remarking, "I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. I really do."

Building on this sentiment, Trump emphasised the benefits of a diplomatic resolution over military neutralisation. "It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild," he stated, adding that "no matter what, we took out the radicals." The urgency for such a breakthrough was further highlighted by Trump's suggestion that additional talks could materialise within the next 48 hours.

Islamabad Eyed as Venue for Second Round

While initial discussions pointed toward a European venue, the US President later indicated a shift in preference, suggesting Islamabad as a more likely location for the second round of direct negotiations to end the seven-week conflict. Reinforcing the possibility of this venue, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Washington is currently weighing this potential second round, with US Vice President JD Vance likely to lead the American delegation once again. The proposed meeting in Islamabad is expected to include Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both of whom have been central to exploring a diplomatic pathway. However, while Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner remain in contact with Iranian officials following their previous 21-hour marathon session, the specifics of the next meeting remain under deliberation. "Future talks are under discussion, but nothing has been scheduled at this time," a US official noted, according to CNN.

Background: Failed Talks and Naval Blockade

These renewed efforts follow the direct talks held on April 11-12 between Vice President Vance and Iranian officials, which lasted 21 hours but failed over "red line" issues, primarily Iran's nuclear programme. Following that session, Vance stated the U.S. had left behind its "final and best offer," while President Trump subsequently announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to curb Iranian "extortion." (ANI)