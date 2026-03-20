The UAE State Security Apparatus (SSA) has successfully dismantled a terrorist network backed by Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran. The group operated under a commercial guise to launder money and finance terrorism, threatening the nation's economy.

The UAE State Security Apparatus (SSA) has announced the dismantling of a terrorist network funded and operated by Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran, and the arrest of its members.

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Network's Operations and Illicit Goals

The network had been operating within the country under a fictitious commercial cover and sought to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external schemes threatening the country's financial stability. The SSA explained that the network operated according to a pre-established strategic plan in coordination with external parties linked to Hezbollah and Iran, in violation of economic and legal regulations, to launder money, finance terrorism and threaten national security.

SSA Issues Stern Warning

SSA affirmed that any attempt to exploit the national economy or civil institutions for terrorist or subversive purposes will be met with firmness and force, stressing that no external interference threatening the country's security or stability will be tolerated, regardless of its source or cover. (ANI/WAM)