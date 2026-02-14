Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled will lead the UAE delegation to the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi from Feb 16-20, 2026. The summit, attended by leaders from 20 nations, aims to shape the future of inclusive and responsible AI.

On behalf of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation to the India AI Impact Summit, to be held in New Delhi from 16 to 20 February 2026, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

The Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders from 20 countries are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit. Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Guyana, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Switzerland, Netherlands and UAE. In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations.

Global Gathering for AI's Future

India is set to host the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world. The Summit serves as a pivotal global platform to develop a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI.

Core Pillars and Tangible Outcomes

It moves beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that drive economic growth, social development, and sustainable AI use. Structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- the event will feature focused discussions on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and broader economic and social progress. Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, will present concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure, and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Key Summit Agendas and Discussions

Participants will explore AI's effects on professions and industries, emerging skill needs in the job market, startup engagement opportunities with investors and partners, and AI's role in supporting farmers, small businesses, and service providers. Sessions will cover AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection, and India's approach to sovereign AI, including indigenous foundation models for strategic sectors.

AI Impact Expo: Showcasing Practical Applications

A major highlight is the AI Impact Expo, showcasing practical AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, education, climate action, energy efficiency, and accessibility -- demonstrations designed to illustrate how AI addresses real-world challenges and enhances service delivery.

Fostering AI Skills and Awareness

The Summit will also spotlight national skilling efforts, such as "Yuva AI for All", a free and accessible course to build basic AI awareness among students and professionals. (ANI)