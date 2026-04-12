At the Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, UAE Minister Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE's commitment to safeguarding maritime routes and condemned Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz as economic warfare and a threat to global stability.

UAE Pledges Commitment to Maritime Security

Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the ninth Indian Ocean Conference (IOC 2026), which was held in the Republic of Mauritius under the theme 'Collective Stewardship for Indian Ocean Governance'. The participation underscored the UAE's commitment to strengthening its active role in safeguarding international maritime navigation, in light of the challenges facing the region and their wider implications.

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In his remarks, Shakhboot reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation through regional and multilateral platforms, and to working with partners across the region to support open and resilient trade routes. Shakhboot emphasised that this would help ensure the Indian Ocean, and all international waterways, remain a pillar of stability, connectivity, and shared economic prosperity.

Condemnation of Iranian Actions in Strait of Hormuz

In this regard, Shakhboot stressed that using maritime routes as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail constitutes economic warfare, piracy, and unacceptable behavior that extends beyond the region to threaten the stability of the global economy and supply chains. Iran's disruption of, and threats to, navigation in the Strait of Hormuz underscore that confronting such actions is no longer optional, but a collective necessity.

Shakhboot said: "Therefore, Iran must be held fully accountable for disrupting navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during its unprovoked terrorist attacks on the GCC states and other nations - attacks that targeted civilians and infrastructure and threatened international maritime routes. Such actions constitute a blatant violation of international law and cannot be justified or tolerated."

Ceasefire and Conditions for Iran

Shakhboot affirmed that the UAE is closely following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as a step toward a longer-term peace agreement. Accordingly, the UAE is seeking further clarity on the terms of the agreement to ensure Iran's full commitment to immediately halting all hostile acts in the region and fully and unconditionally reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Global Economic Stakes and Freedom of Navigation

Shakhboot added, "The Strait is one of the world's strategic passages, through which various types of goods and essential commodities pass. Approximately 25% of global natural gas and 20% of global oil transit through it, while 70% of the world's petrochemical needs and 33% of global fertilisers are supplied from the Gulf. Any threat to the Strait directly jeopardises global food security. Therefore, holding Iran fully accountable for any disruption to critical waterways is not merely a political stance, but a commitment to upholding international law and safeguarding global trade."

Shakhboot stressed that this Strait, and the freedom of navigation within it on which the global economy depends, constitutes a shared asset of the international community that no country can monopolise or jeopardise. Freedom of navigation through international straits is a right guaranteed under international law, and no country should be permitted to undermine the interests of others or hold the global economy hostage. Any disruption to maritime traffic in the Strait leads to long-term consequences for global markets, economic stability, and the cost of living. The international community must therefore unite to ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

UAE's Investments in Global Supply Chain Resilience

Shakhboot also emphasised the UAE's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and resilience of critical global waterways through investments in maritime and logistics infrastructure, thereby supporting global supply chains and trade.

Shakhboot further stressed that these investments reflect the UAE's commitment not only to national preparedness, but also to ensuring the continuity of global supply chains. In conclusion, Shakhboot called on the international community to uphold freedom of navigation in accordance with international maritime law, affirming that security and effective governance are essential to economic opportunities in the Indian Ocean region.

Bilateral Meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister

During his visit, Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan met with Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation across various sectors to achieve the interests of both countries under their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The meeting also addressed regional and international developments, particularly following Iran's unprovoked attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region. (ANI/WAM)