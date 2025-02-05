UAE: Abu Dhabi police surprise 60 drivers with gifts for following traffic rules

Abu Dhabi Police’s Happiness Patrol has once again recognized responsible motorists, pulling over 60 drivers—not for violations, but for their safe driving.

This initiative, designed to encourage road safety and positivity, rewards motorists who adhere to traffic regulations. In previous years, drivers have received incentives such as free fuel cards, 'star of honour' badges, and even large TV sets as part of the program.

In the most recent Happiness Patrol initiative in Al Ain, drivers were given gifts, though authorities did not disclose the contents of the paper bags they distributed.

"The Abu Dhabi Police will continue rewarding those who drive safely so they can serve as role model for others," said Maj Matar Abdullah Al Muhiri from the Deputy Directorate of Traffic Affairs in Al Ain's Traffic Administration of Security Patrol.

Law enforcement agencies in other emirates have also been acknowledging responsible drivers. In 2024, Dubai honored 22 motorists who had maintained a clean record, avoiding traffic violations and accidents for the past three years.

