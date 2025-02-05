UAE: Abu Dhabi police surprise 60 drivers with gifts for following traffic rules

Abu Dhabi Police’s Happiness Patrol has once again recognized responsible motorists, pulling over 60 drivers—not for violations, but for their safe driving.

UAE: Abu Dhabi police surprise 60 drivers with gifts for following traffic rules anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

The Abu Dhabi Police's Happiness Patrol has once again recognized responsible motorists. Recently, 60 drivers in the emirate were pulled over—not for breaking traffic rules, but for demonstrating safe driving habits.

This initiative, designed to encourage road safety and positivity, rewards motorists who adhere to traffic regulations. In previous years, drivers have received incentives such as free fuel cards, 'star of honour' badges, and even large TV sets as part of the program.

In the most recent Happiness Patrol initiative in Al Ain, drivers were given gifts, though authorities did not disclose the contents of the paper bags they distributed.

"The Abu Dhabi Police will continue rewarding those who drive safely so they can serve as role model for others," said Maj Matar Abdullah Al Muhiri from the Deputy Directorate of Traffic Affairs in Al Ain's Traffic Administration of Security Patrol.

Law enforcement agencies in other emirates have also been acknowledging responsible drivers. In 2024, Dubai honored 22 motorists who had maintained a clean record, avoiding traffic violations and accidents for the past three years.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Multiple people shot at manufacturing plant outside Columbus, Ohio

At least 5 people shot at manufacturing plant outside Columbus, Ohio (WATCH)

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast vkp

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Sweden shooting: 10 dead, including suspect; Minister says terror motive not ruled out anr

Sweden shooting: 10 dead, including suspect; Minister says terror motive not ruled out

Move over Narayana Murthy, Elon Musk reignites debate with 120-hour workweek call, Internet reacts ddr

Move over Narayana Murthy, Elon Musk reignites debate with 120-hour workweek call, Internet reacts

Meet Akash Bobba, 22-year-old Indian-origin engineer amoung youngsters hired by Musk's DOGE department dmn

Meet Akash Bobba, 22-year-old Indian-origin engineer among youngsters hired by Musk's DOGE department

Recent Stories

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram mannarkkad; probe underway anr

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram; probe underway

7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders iwh

7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders

'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress vkp

'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years! gcw

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years!

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH] NTI

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon