IPL thrillers: 5 teams that have won by 1 wicket in IPL history

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League has kicked off in spectacular fashion, delivering thrilling action right from the start.
Today, we bring you five teams that have won a match with just one wicket remaining, including one that achieved this feat on Monday.
In 2015, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
In 2018, Chennai Super Kings edged past Mumbai Indians by just 1 wicket in a thrilling clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
In the 2018 IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their home ground, Hyderabad.
In the 16th season of IPL in 2023, Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Delhi Capitals have now joined this elite list, securing a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on March 24, 2025.
