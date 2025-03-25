Sports

IPL thrillers: 5 teams that have won by 1 wicket in IPL history

IPL Excitement Continues

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League has kicked off in spectacular fashion, delivering thrilling action right from the start.

5 teams that won by 1 run

Today, we bring you five teams that have won a match with just one wicket remaining, including one that achieved this feat on Monday.

1. Kolkata Knight Riders

In 2015, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

2. Chennai Super Kings

In 2018, Chennai Super Kings edged past Mumbai Indians by just 1 wicket in a thrilling clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the 2018 IPL season, Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their home ground, Hyderabad.

4. Lucknow Super Giants

In the 16th season of IPL in 2023, Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

5. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have now joined this elite list, securing a thrilling 1-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on March 24, 2025.

