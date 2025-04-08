user
Over 400,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza after ceasefire breakdown: UN

The United Nations has reported that nearly 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza following the collapse of the recent ceasefire.

ANI |Published: Apr 8, 2025, 7:42 AM IST

New York: The United Nations on Monday (April 7) reported that nearly 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since Israel broke the recent ceasefire agreement, with no provisions made for civilian safety, as per Anadolu News Agency. According to Anadolu News Agency, the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that Israeli attacks in Gaza continue relentlessly, causing widespread civilian casualties.

"People in Gaza, including many children, are being killed, injured and maimed for life," Dujarric said, as quoted by Anadolu News Agency.

"Survivors across Gaza are being displaced repeatedly and forced into an ever-shrinking space where their basic needs just cannot be met," he added.

18 per cent of Gaza's population displaced since ceasefire collapsed

Dujarric estimated that approximately 400,000 people, or 18 per cent of Gaza's population, have been displaced since the ceasefire collapsed and also highlighted that Israel, as the occupying power, has not made arrangements to secure the safety and survival of the displaced population, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The spokesperson expressed concern that humanitarian efforts are nearing their breaking point, urging the immediate reopening of crossings for the delivery of essential goods and supplies, adding that efforts to bring in humanitarian commodities have been obstructed, with most attempts to coordinate aid movements being blocked.

"We cannot sustain this for much longer unless the crossings are reopened immediately for humanitarian goods and equipment that will be essential to the survival of people in Gaza," Dujarric said as quoted by Anadolu News Agency.

Addressing the issue of Israeli forces killing paramedics, Dujarric confirmed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is aware of the disturbing video footage and is calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the incident.

No vaccines, food or other essential supplies have entered Gaza for over a month

Regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis, Dujarric also noted that no vaccines, food, fuel, or other supplies have entered Gaza for over a month, with no exceptions made for polio vaccines.

According to Anadolu News Agency, the conflict escalated on March 18 when the Israeli military resumed heavy bombardment of Gaza, killing nearly 1,400 people and injuring over 3,400. This assault shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify the military campaign, particularly as efforts to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza continue.

As per Anadolu News Agency, since October 2023, more than 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, with the majority being women and children. 

