Two young men from Balochistan’s Mastung district were allegedly detained by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps on May 29 and remain missing. Families and rights groups demand answers, highlighting ongoing enforced disappearances in the region.

Pakistani paramilitary forces have reportedly detained two young men in the Mastung district of Balochistan and transferred them to an undisclosed location, where their whereabouts remain unknown, according to The Balochistan Post.

The incident took place on May 29, when personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) intercepted Bismillah, son of Ghulam Sarwar, and Samiullah, son of Muhammad Hanif, both residents of the Pringabad area. The two men were reportedly travelling from Mastung to Mangocher when they were taken into custody by FC troops.

Since their detention, neither of the two has been seen or contacted their families, raising serious concerns among relatives and local human rights defenders. Family members have called on the authorities to disclose the location and legal status of the detained individuals immediately.

The incident is the latest in a series of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where Pakistani security forces are frequently accused of abducting civilians without charge or trial. Rights groups say such detentions violate both domestic and international human rights laws, and they continue to urge Islamabad to end the practice.

As per The Balochistan Post, the forced disappearances have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the region, with many families reluctant to speak out publicly due to fear of retaliation.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly appealed to the Pakistani government to address the crisis of missing persons in Balochistan and to ensure due legal process for all individuals taken into custody.

The case of Bismillah and Samiullah adds to mounting calls for international human rights mechanisms to investigate disappearances in the region and hold those responsible accountable.