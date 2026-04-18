US President Donald Trump sparked an online debate after a social media post thanked Iran for reopening a key waterway. In his message, Trump referred to the internationally known Strait of Hormuz as the “Strait of Iran.” This geographical error quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism and mockery.

US President Donald Trump triggered a fresh online debate after a social media post thanking Iran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz appeared to contain a glaring geographical error that quickly went viral.

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Trump shared the message after Iran announced that the strategically crucial shipping lane had been reopened for commercial vessels following days of regional tension. In his post, Trump wrote: “Thank you to Iran for opening the Strait of Iran.” That phrase immediately drew criticism because the waterway is internationally known as the Strait of Hormuz, not the “Strait of Iran.”

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and carrying a major share of global oil shipments. Because of its geopolitical importance, even a small wording mistake from a world leader attracted intense scrutiny online.

Social media users quickly seized on the wording. Several critics argued the post unintentionally suggested Iran had ownership over the entire waterway, while others mocked the apparent mix-up as another example of Trump’s often-criticised public messaging. One viral reaction asked: “So it’s not Hormuz anymore?” while another user joked, “He’s American, his geography is weak.”

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The post came shortly after Iran confirmed that the passage was “completely open” for commercial traffic during the current ceasefire period. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said vessels could use the route through designated maritime corridors monitored by Iranian authorities.

Trump welcomed the move publicly, calling it a positive development for global shipping and energy markets. However, the conversation online quickly shifted from diplomacy to geography, with the wording overshadowing the broader political message.

The White House has not issued any clarification on whether the phrase was a typographical mistake or deliberate wording. But as the post continued circulating, the unusual reference to the “Strait of Iran” became the main talking point — turning what was meant to be a diplomatic thank-you into another viral political moment.

Also Read: Iran asserts strict control over Strait of Hormuz amid US tensions