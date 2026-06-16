Donald Trump's Iran-US peace deal was the main topic at the G7 summit. European leaders questioned the deal's details, particularly the timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while Trump expressed optimism about its implementation.

US President Donald Trump's announcement on the completion of the Iran-US peace deal aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia has been the talk of the town on the global stage and as expected, the discussion on the deal also took centre stage during discussions among G7 leaders at a dinner meeting on Monday night, held on the opening day of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France.

According to CNN, citing sources, with French President Emmanuel Macron hosting the dinner under France's presidency this year, leaders had a chance to exchange a "frank" and detailed conversation on the matter. The nearly two-hour dinner, held around a table overlooking the southern shoreline of Lake Geneva, also touched upon other international issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, CNN reported.

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European leaders raise concerns

European leaders emerged from the discussions with lingering questions regarding the Iran agreement, which Trump signed virtually on Sunday. The text of the deal, however, has not yet been made public. One of the key concerns raised by European officials, according to CNN, centred on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, with US officials offering varying timelines and explanations over the past day regarding how quickly normal maritime traffic could resume through the strategically important waterway.

Trump optimistic on deal implementation

Ahead of the summit, US officials had indicated that they expected European countries to assist in efforts to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz following the end of hostilities. Trump on Monday, ahead of the dinner, said that the Strait of Hormuz had "already partially opened" and would be "completely opened" by Friday as part of the agreement.

'Strait will be completely opened by Friday'

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Évian-les-Bains, Trump expressed optimism over the implementation of the deal and the restoration of maritime movement through the strategically significant waterway. "I am very happy to say the deal's all signed and the strait is already partially opened. They are doing a little hunt for a couple of mines they've already found. But essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened. We got along very well with Iran," Trump said.

The deal, completed and signed on Sunday, would also see the strategic waterway be open again after the signing of the agreement on Friday.

Trump touts 'Great Deal' for regional peace

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stated that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region. "This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.