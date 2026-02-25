In his State of the Union, Donald Trump accused Iran of pursuing 'sinister ambitions' with its nuclear and missile programs. He warned he would never allow Iran a nuclear weapon but expressed openness to diplomacy if Tehran makes a deal.

In his State of the Union Address, Donald Trump accused Iran of resuming efforts to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities, declaring that Tehran is "again pursuing their sinister ambitions." Trump left all options on the table regarding Iran, saying it has long been US policy to never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Trump said Tehran wants "to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, We will never build a nuclear weapon."

A Dual Approach: Warnings and Diplomacy

The President struck a dual tone in his remarks, coupling stern warnings with an expressed openness to negotiations. "My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't happen."

Missile Threat a Growing Concern

The President also pointed to Iran's missile development as a growing threat beyond the Middle East. "They have already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they are working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America," he said.

Heightened Tensions and Past Actions

His remarks come months after a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran. In June, the US hit three Iranian nuclear facilities in a series of coordinated strikes. Trump claimed at the time that the operation resulted in "total obliteration" of Iran's nuclear program. Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful energy purposes.

The renewed war of words raises fresh questions about the trajectory of US-Iran relations and whether diplomatic channels can be revived amid heightened mistrust. Trump's comments underscore the administration's continued focus on countering Iran's regional influence and military development, while signaling that further action, diplomatic or otherwise, remains under consideration.

Diplomatic Channels Remain Active

Meanwhile, amidst the reported American military build-up in West Asia, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that he is likely to meet with a US delegation in Geneva on Thursday for the next round of talks over the country's nuclear program.

The two sides have already held two rounds of negotiations so far this month aimed at reaching a deal. (ANI)