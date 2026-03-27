Donald Trump says he is uncertain about enforcing Iran's Strait of Hormuz deadline, awaiting input from his team. He signaled room for talks, calling a day in 'Trump time' an 'eternity' as diplomatic efforts with Tehran continue.

US President Donald Trump said he is uncertain whether he will enforce or extend the deadline set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that a final decision is yet to be made as diplomatic engagement continues amid the conflict in West Asia. Speaking to reporters on Thursday during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said the call would depend on feedback from top US officials involved in the negotiations. "I don't know yet. I don't know. Mr Witkoff and JD and Jared will tell me whether or not they think it's going along, and if it's not going along, maybe not," Trump said, referring to US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

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Trump also signalled that there was still room for negotiations despite the approaching deadline. "We have a lot of time, you know what? It's a day in 'Trump time'. A day -- do you know what it is? That's an eternity," the US President added. Trump, earlier, granted an extension until Friday as diplomatic efforts with Iran continued.

US Pauses Military Action Amid 'Productive' Talks

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid the conflict. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" aimed at resolving hostilities in the region and added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive". Trump further stated that the conversations will continue through the week.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," the post read. "Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy Infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" it added.

Trump: 'They're Begging to Make a Deal'

A day ahead of the revised deadline, he suggested there remains sufficient time for progress in talks. Meanwhile, Trump, during the meeting, offered a characteristically blunt assessment of the ongoing conflict with Tehran, characterising the Iranian leadership as "lousy fighters but great negotiators".

The US President dismissed reports that Washington was the party driving a diplomatic resolution, and instead, Trump asserted that the impetus for a ceasefire is coming directly from Iran. "They're begging to make a deal, not me," the President stated, maintaining that it is Tehran, rather than Washington, that is seeking to restart talks as the hostilities enter their fourth week. (ANI)