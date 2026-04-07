Donald Trump said the US is hunting a 'leaker' who revealed details of a second stranded airman in Iran, complicating the rescue. He threatened media outlets with legal action, while also hailing the successful and 'historic' military operation.

Trump Threatens Media Over 'Leaker' in Iran Rescue

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said US authorities are actively searching for a suspected "leaker" who disclosed sensitive information about a second stranded American airman in Iran, warning of legal action against the media outlet involved. Speaking at the White House briefing, Trump said the leak had complicated an ongoing rescue effort. According to him, Iranian authorities were previously unaware of the second pilot's situation. Trump stated that US officials are attempting to identify the source of the disclosure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We're looking very hard to find that leaker," he said. He further warned that the administration may take legal steps to compel cooperation from the media organisation that published the report. "We think we'll be able to find it out because we're going to go to the media company that released it and we're going to say: 'National security - give it up or go to jail'," Trump added. The US President emphasised that the leak made the rescue mission "much more difficult," suggesting it may have compromised operational secrecy at a critical moment.

'Historic' Rescue of US Airmen Hailed

US Preisdent Donald Trump hailed the operation that led to the rescue of US airmen in Iran as "historic". While addressing a Military Press Conference in the White House, Trump said, "I ordered the American armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home," adding that 21 US military aircraft were deployed as part of that mission.

Trump said during the conference that the second rescue mission in Iran involved 155 US aircraft. Trump said that the second rescue mission in Iran included four bombers, 64 fighter jets, 48 refuelling tankers and 13 rescue aircraft.

Second Crew Member Confirmed Safe

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it the "most daring" search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will "not leave a warfighter behind". He also stated that the crew member sustained injuries.

"We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump stated in his post.