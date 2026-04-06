Donald Trump warned Iran it could be 'taken out in one night' amid a Tuesday deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He threatened to destroy Iran's energy and civil infrastructure, calling it 'Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day' on social media.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran could be "taken out" in a single night, suggesting that such a move could come as early as Tuesday amid rising tensions in West Asia.

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Strait of Hormuz Deadline and Threats

During a White House press briefing, Trump said, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night." Trump's remarks came as part of his warning to Iran over reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, for which he has set a deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" His extended deadline came hours after he used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' and to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

Trump had first made the threat to reopen the Strait of Hormuz late last month. Earlier on Saturday, Trump reminded Tehran of its 10-day ultimatum, saying Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will reign down on them".

Trump's message, posted on his Truth Social platform, is a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read.

Timeline of Pauses and Ultimatums

Trump, on March 26, stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides. In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well".

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," the post read.

This was a continuation of Trump's warning to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. He earlier instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia, prior to which he issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities.

The President was accompanied by senior officials, including US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, at the briefing. (ANI)