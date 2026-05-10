Donald Trump posted over a dozen AI-generated images of US-Iran maritime conflict on Truth Social. The posts criticized Biden and Obama's policies and were mixed with photos from his weekend at a LIV Golf tournament in Virginia.

US President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of social media activity on his Truth Social platform, sharing over a dozen posts that featured artificial intelligence-generated depictions of maritime warfare alongside snapshots from a golf event. The posts, which surfaced after a morning of silence from the President, depicted a high-stakes military confrontation involving the United States and Iran.

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AI Depictions of US-Iran Conflict

The digital flurry commenced at 3:51 pm on Saturday, when Trump shared a fabricated visual of unmanned aerial vehicles bearing Iranian insignia plunging into the ocean, accompanied by a description of them "dropping like butterflies." This was followed by another artificial graphic portraying an American vessel discharging laser beams to trigger massive aerial explosions, which the President captioned: "Bye Bye, Drones."

Targeting Political Rivals

Shifting his focus to political rivals, the President leveraged the synthetic imagery to target former Democratic leaders Joe Biden and Barack Obama, criticising their military posture regarding Tehran. A split-screen visual juxtaposed a decimated Iranian fleet designated "Trump" against a fleet of intact vessels under "Obama/Biden," aiming to validate his previous assertions that American forces had successfully decimated 159 Iranian ships.

In a further display of military-themed propaganda, Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself stationed on a vessel, observing through binoculars as a fleet on the horizon was consumed by fire. This sequence of posts comes at a sensitive time, as a "tenuous ceasefire" persists between Washington and Tehran while both sides continue to maintain "duelling blockades" in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, amidst reports that the escalating "tensions remain broadly unpopular" with the domestic electorate.

Weekend at LIV Golf Tournament

Interspersed with the combat-related graphics, the President highlighted his weekend leisure activities at the LIV Golf tournament hosted at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. Images appearing to be captured from a television feed showcased the expansive riverside estate along the Potomac River.

Trump, who recently attended the Cadillac Championship in Florida, was observed at the Virginia club seated behind bulletproof glass in the company of his son, Eric Trump.