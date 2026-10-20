Donald Trump said he is willing to meet with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to end the Ukraine war and discuss denuclearisation. He stated he would hold the meeting even if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not present.

US President Donald Trump signalled on Monday (local time) that he is fully willing to hold a high-stakes trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the war in Ukraine and pursue global denuclearisation, even if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is excluded from the negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Kansas, President Trump confirmed he would readily meet with the Russian and Chinese leaders to broker peace and halt nuclear proliferation. "Anything I can do to end the war, whether somebody’s there or not, whatever I could do to end the war," Trump said when asked if he would meet with Xi and Putin without Zelenskyy present. "And they do want to have a meeting. That’s my suggestion, because I’m going to be over in China in November, on the denuclearisation. And if we can do denuclearisation, I will have done the world a big, big favour."

Focus on Denuclearisation

Addressing initial queries regarding a potential three-way sit-down with Moscow and Beijing, Trump noted that while a meeting had not yet been formally arranged, he actively supported the idea, primarily framed around global denuclearisation. "No, but I would do it," Trump said regarding a trilateral meeting. "Not so much for Ukraine, because Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine. They haven’t been doing much. And the same thing with China. We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearisation. And anytime I can have a meeting on denuclearisation... We have more—during my term, I did it. We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. Russia is second, China is third, but catching up."

Indicating that Beijing could serve as the host city for the talks following his upcoming trip to Asia, Trump added: "We would schedule a meeting based on the denuclearisation, and that’s a very positive thing for the world. So, I would do it... If President Xi wants to have it, I’d have it. I’m sure we’d talk about other things like trade, too."

Trump Criticises Zelenskyy

When asked about Zelenskyy’s recent remark that the US administration was on "the wrong side of history," Trump criticised the Ukrainian leader's handling of the conflict and suggested that someone else could negotiate on Ukraine's behalf. "Zelenskyy doesn’t know what he’s talking about," Trump declared. "Zelenskyy is a man who should have had this war settled a long time ago. If he would have listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago, and he’d have a million people living from his side."

Asserting that the battlefield stalemate has resulted in catastrophic human loss without significant territorial shifts, Trump argued that Kyiv needs fresh leadership at the negotiating table. "To be honest, I don't think—I think it’s time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine, because what’s happened, very little land has moved, but a million people, a tremendous number of people are dead," Trump asserted. "They’re losing their male population. Ukraine could have had this thing settled a long time ago if he would have listened to me, and you remember the Oval Office, he would have had this settled a long time ago. Maybe it’s time for Zelenskyy to get somebody else to negotiate."

Background on Potential Summits

Earlier on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss the Ukraine conflict, aiming to negotiate a peace deal favourable to Moscow. The proposal reflects an effort by Putin to capitalise on improving relations with President Trump, a move that has raised concerns in Ukraine and among Washington's European allies, especially the lack of representation from Ukraine, the report said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to WSJ that discussions about a possible meeting were underway. “There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place,” Peskov told WSJ.

Earlier this month, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said, as reported by TASS, that Trump and Putin are potentially set to meet in person on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in China. "An important international event is coming up in China - the APEC summit. At least for now, both the Russian and US leaders are interested in attending. Accordingly, if both leaders are at the same international venue, I assume they will find an opportunity to meet, shake hands and talk," Ushakov said, as quoted by TASS.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that a potential trilateral meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place in the United States during the upcoming G20 Summit in December, adding that confirmation from Moscow and Washington was still awaited. (ANI)