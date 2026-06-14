Donald Trump posted an AI-generated military-themed image of himself on Truth Social amidst M-East tensions. The post, captioned 'YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED,' coincides with his claim that a peace deal with Iran will be signed Sunday.

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated, military-themed image of himself on his platform Truth Social, featuring a stylised portrayal with warships and fighter jets in the background. The image caption read, "YOU'RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED." The post comes amid heightened geopolitical developments in the Middle East, with Trump stating that a peace deal involving Iran is expected to be signed on Sunday.

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The US president posted the visual on Saturday (local time), which depicts him standing on the deck of a naval vessel in the role of "Commander in Chief," holding binoculars as he surveys a dramatic military scene at sea. In the background, a fleet of US warships is shown sailing in formation across rough waters, while multiple fighter jets streak across the sky in a symmetrical arc, leaving behind white smoke trails that add to the cinematic effect. The American flags on the ships and the golden sunset backdrop further amplify the dramatic tone of the composition.

Trump Touts Iran Peace Deal

Earlier, Trump said that a peace deal is due to be signed on Sunday, and it will be a wall to nuclear weapons, which would ensure that Iran doesn't have them in the future. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that if the deal doesn't work out, the US has an ultimate alternative.

"Barack Hussein Obama's Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement. The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," he said.

Iran Disputes Signing Timeline

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the signing of any agreement is unlikely to take place immediately, stating that it will not happen on Sunday and may take place in the coming days, as per the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). (ANI)