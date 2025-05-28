Donald Trump said that Canada could be included in his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system at "zero cost", if it agrees to become the "cherished 51st state" of the United States or pay $61 billion to take part in the project.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost 61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!”

According to Al Jazeera, Trump announced on May 20 that he has selected a USD 175 billion design for the multilayered Golden Dome missile defence programme aimed at countering aerial threats “even if they are launched from space.”

Assistant to the Secretary of Defence for Public Affairs and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell on May 20 had said, “Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth joined President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office to announce the Golden Dome missile defence shield. This bold initiative represents a historic investment in American security and fulfils our duty to protect the homeland.”

As per the US Department of Defence, the Golden Dome will be similar to Israel's Iron Dome defence system, which is designed to protect against inbound missile attacks.

The president announced that an architecture has been selected for the system, which will use next-generation technologies across land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors. Trump said the Golden Dome should be complete in three to four years.

The development follows a meeting between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on May 6, where Trump praised Carney's political success.

He had said, “It's a great honour to have Prime Minister Mark Carney with us. A few days ago, he won a very big election in Canada. And I think Canada chose a very talented person.”

As per Al Jazeera, during the meeting, Trump continued to advocate for Canada becoming part of its southern neighbour. But Carney reiterated his commitment to defending Canadian sovereignty and had said, “As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale.”