Former diplomat KP Fabian says US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu are the main actors in the Middle East war and must cease fire. He argues Trump is feeling political pressure and may unilaterally declare victory to end the conflict.

Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday said that there are two actors in the Middle East war- US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and they have to pause the war. Fabian, while talking to ANI, said that the US is giving mixed signals on the war- at one point, they say that they have realised their goals, on the other side, the gas prices are rising there. "This war, in plain English, this dance of death and destruction, there is no clear sign when it will end. But we have to understand that the two important actors are President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Iran was attacked, and it was responding. So even when you speak of a ceasefire, know, America and Israel have to cease firing," he said.

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US Giving 'Mixed Signals'

"Now, the question is, does President Trump want an end? We are getting mixed signals. On the one hand, he says that even on day one, they had sort of realised most of their goals. He says that the Navy has been sunk again. There is no air defence. And there is nobody to talk to. They are all dead. Now, look at the use of the English language. They are all dead. Did they die a natural death? Israel killed them. Decapitation," he added.

Political and Economic Pressure on Trump

Fabian further said that Trump has now begun to realise that he has lost the war, especially the fact that No Kings' protests are going on in the US. "But it is my view that President Trump has started realising that he has started losing. You know of the no-kings demonstrations in the United States? You know of the petrol prices at the pump going up, gone up by $1, but it'll go up still higher, especially if the Houthis block the Red Sea. They have started sending rockets, then the stock market is going down," he said.

Path to Ending the War

Fabian said that there is one way to end the war- that is through mediation, but Iran said no to it, including the 15-point policy. "There are essential items, like helium, of which Qatar is an important producer, which Elon Musk needs, and others, too. So I believe that the political cause for President Trump is going on, and he will have to put an end to it today or tomorrow. And the only way for him to do it, well, there are two ways. One is a settlement with Iran, which is, to my mind, very unlikely, because you know the 15-point demand which he has sent to Iran, and we also know what Iran has put out. So there is no meeting now. And Iran will never agree to sit down with America like this. It's always through, you know, mediators," he said.

A 'Declare Victory' Scenario

He then said that Trump would now declare victory in Iran and turn to Cuba. "So, there will not be a settlement between the belligerents. So, Trump will have to declare victory, quote, unquote, and put an end to it and add I have done what I have to do. Now it is for the people of Iran to rise up. If I go on bombing, how can they rise up? So now let me turn to Cuba. So that is a very likely scenario. But then the question comes whether Netanyahu will agree. Well, my view is that I could be wrong. Netanyahu will have no choice but to agree," he said.

Fabian then said that Iran might ask for a total ceasefire with no attacks from the US or Israel. "He may not like it, but it will be one of the demands of Iran. Not only does America stop, but Israel also has to stop bombing Lebanon. And now the Houthis. So what I'm trying to say is that if President Trump wants to limit the political cost, which is rising, he has to act now, irrespective of what Benjamin Netanyahu wants," he said.

'No Kings' Protests Across the US

Large crowds across the United States participated in the "No Kings" protests on Saturday (local time), staging nationwide demonstrations against the policies of US President Donald Trump, the rising cost of living, and the ongoing war with Iran, CNN reported. (ANI)