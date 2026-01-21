The White House's '365 Wins' document lists Donald Trump's claim of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire as a key success. Trump reiterated the claim, inflating numbers, while India has consistently denied any third-party involvement.

Trump Claims Credit for Ceasefire

The White House on Tuesday (local time) released the "365 Wins in 365 Days" document, marking US President Donald Trump's achievement in the first year of his second term. The document also lists Trump's repeated claim of "brokering a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan as one of his key successes under the "Reasserting American Leadership on the World Stage" section.

Later, when Trump briefed the press on the completion of one year of governance, he reiterated his claim. However, this time he increased the number of planes that were shot down in the conflict from seven to eight. "I ended eight unendable wars in 10 months. Pakistan and India. They were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion. The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here, and he said 'President Trump saved 10 million people' and maybe much more than that," he said.

Laments Not Winning Nobel Prize

Trump has made similar claims many times since May 10 last year, stating that it was his pressure that led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours as he makes his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize. He again expressed his grievance over not winning the Nobel Peace Prize. "Should have gotten the Nobel Prize for each war. But I don't say that. I saved millions and millions of people. Don't let anyone tell you that Norway doesn't control the shots, okay? It's in Norway. Norway controls the shots. That's why I have such respect for Maria, doing what she did. She said, I don't deserve the Nobel Prize. He does," he said.

India Denies Third-Party Involvement

As Trump continuous claims continue, it is worth noting that India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, maintaining that peace was brokered directly between the two countries following India's launch of Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people back in April 2025.

According to Indian officials, it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10 to request an end to hostilities. The ceasefire was then agreed upon. (ANI)