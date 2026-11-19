At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Donald Trump praised his special relationship with Xi Jinping, committing to strong US-China ties. The leaders discussed economic relations, Iran's nuclear program, and resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump Hails Special Ties With Xi Jinping During APEC Summit in China

Shenzhen [China], November 19 (ANI): Ahead of a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed his "special relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressing confidence that the two countries would maintain strong ties as they held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen.

"It's an honor to be with you, you're my friend, and we have a very special relationship, and I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we'll never have a problem. We're never gonna have a problem," Trump said during his meeting with Xi.

Highlighting the global significance of US-China relations, Trump said the two countries had played a leading role in areas ranging from trade and investment to regional issues and world peace. "From trade to investment, from regional issues to world peace, the United States and China have led the way, and uh there's nobody—there's nobody in any other place that can do what we can do," he said.

Trump also pointed to progress in bilateral economic relations over the past year and a half, saying efforts had been made to address what he described as an imbalance in trade ties. "But over the past year and a half, we've made significant strides toward improving economic ties, and during my visit to Beijing in May, we established what is known as the Board of Trade, which has brought greater balance to a very uh lopsided relationship. The original relationship with China was very lopsided," he said.

During the talks, Trump also highlighted shared concerns over the security of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme. "Both the United States and China have an interest in ensuring that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran cannot, uh, have a nuclear weapon. We both feel that very strongly, on both points," he said.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump said both countries were interested in helping bring the war to an end. He claimed that around 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, were being killed every month in the conflict. Trump further indicated that Putin would join them later for a trilateral meeting, adding that he had already held a brief interaction with the Russian leader to set the stage for the discussions. The proposed trilateral engagement is expected to address key international issues, including nuclear disarmament, the Iran conflict, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war. (ANI)