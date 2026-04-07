The US military successfully rescued two airmen from an F-15E shot down in Iran. President Trump hailed the mission as "daring," noting one crew member was stranded for 48 hours. Israel reportedly provided intelligence support for the operation.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) hailed the operation as "one of the most daring search-and-rescue (CSAR) operations in US history" after the US military successfully rescued two airmen from an F-15E Strike Eagle shot down over southwestern Iran on April 3, 2026.

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Addressing the White House briefing, Trump said, "I ordered the American armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home," adding that 21 US military aircraft were deployed as part of that mission.

The F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down by Iran on April 3, 2026, marking the first US crewed aircraft lost in Iranian territory during the ongoing conflict. The crew, consisting of a pilot and a Weapons Systems Officer (WSO), ejected safely, but the WSO, a colonel, was injured and stranded in the Zagros Mountains for nearly 48 hours.

'Most Daring' Rescue Operation

Trump said during the conference that the second rescue mission in Iran involved 155 US aircraft. Trump said that the second rescue mission in Iran included four bombers, 64 fighter jets, 48 refuelling tankers and 13 rescue aircraft.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it the "most daring" search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will "not leave a warfighter behind". He also stated that the crew member sustained injuries.

The rescue team destroyed several aircraft, including MC-130Js and MH-6 helicopters, to prevent sensitive technology from falling into enemy hands.

"We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump stated in his post.

International Reaction and Support

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him for the "perfectly executed American mission" to rescue a US pilot stranded in Iranian territory after Tehran downed an F-15 fighter jet at Isfahan.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said that Trump has expressed his appreciation for Israel's help during the rescue mission. "I spoke earlier with President Donald Trump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory. The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help," he said.

"I am deeply proud that our cooperation on and off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior," he added.

CNN, citing Israeli sources, previously reported that Israel offered intelligence support and postponed some planned strikes on Iran to avoid interfering with the search-and-rescue mission for the airman. (ANI)