Trump defended accepting a $400M Boeing 747-8 gift from Qatar as a temporary Air Force One, citing major cost savings. He said rejecting it would be foolish, and the donation is being reviewed to ensure it complies with US law.

Washington DC: Following reports of Qatar's gifting of a luxury Boeing 747-8 to the US, President Donald Trump emphasised that the aircraft will be used temporarily until the new Boeing planes arrive, highlighting the cost savings of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Defending his decision, Trump emphasised that accepting the gift would save hundreds of millions of dollars, which would instead be spent to "Make America Great Again."

Trump further said that it would be foolish not to accept this gift on behalf of Qatar.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defence, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive.”

"Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for free from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Only a fool would not accept this gift on behalf of our country. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the post added.

According to The Hill, the value of the plane is estimated at USD 400 million, which Qatar's royal family had offered as a gift to the United States. Trump had earlier argued that only a "stupid person" would not accept the gift.

Earlier on Monday, Trump on Truth Social had said, “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a gift, free of charge, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, top dollar, for the plane. Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday had confirmed that the legal details regarding the acceptance of a Boeing 747-8 jet as a gift from the Qatari royal family to serve as Air Force One were being finalised. Leavitt emphasised that any donation to the government would be done in full compliance with the law.

"Any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law," she said, CNN reported.