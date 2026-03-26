Amid ongoing conflict, US President Donald Trump made the unverified claim that Iran offered him its "Supreme Leader" position, which he rejected. The assertion comes during heightened tensions following the killing of Iran's previous leader. Trump also stated Iran secretly wants to negotiate, a claim Iranian officials deny.

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy by claiming that Iran informally offered him the position of “Supreme Leader,” an assertion he says he immediately rejected. Speaking amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, Trump said, “They said, ‘We’d like to make you the Supreme Leader.’ I said, ‘No, thank you.’” The remark, made during a public address, has drawn attention for its dramatic tone and lack of independent verification.

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The claim comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides locked in a prolonged military and diplomatic standoff. While Trump presented the statement as an example of Iran’s desperation and internal instability, there has been no official response from Iranian authorities confirming such an offer. Analysts view the comment as part of Trump’s broader rhetorical strategy during the conflict.

In the same speech, Trump doubled down on his assertion that Iran is quietly seeking negotiations with the United States, despite publicly denying it. “They want to make a deal so badly,” he said, suggesting that Iranian leaders are reluctant to admit this due to fear of backlash. He added, “They’re afraid to say it… they think they’ll be killed by their own people.”

Also Read: 'They'll Be Killed By Their Own People': Trump Says Iran 'Afraid' To Admit It Wants a Deal

However, Iran has consistently rejected these claims. Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that there are no ongoing talks with the US and have ruled out negotiations under current conditions. This contradiction highlights the deep mistrust between the two countries, as both sides push competing narratives about diplomacy and the state of the war.

Trump also reiterated his belief that the United States is in a strong position in the conflict, claiming that the war effort has been largely successful. His comments align with earlier statements in which he suggested that the US and its allies are “winning” and have significantly weakened Iran’s strategic capabilities.

The backdrop to these remarks is a major leadership shift in Iran following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in February 2026 during joint US-Israeli strikes. His successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has since taken charge amid ongoing conflict and internal challenges.

Trump’s latest claims—particularly about being offered Iran’s top leadership role—remain unverified and controversial. Still, they underscore the volatile mix of political messaging, psychological warfare, and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing conflict, where statements from both sides continue to shape global perception as much as developments on the ground.

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