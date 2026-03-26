US President Trump claims Iran is 'begging' for a deal and even offered to make him Supreme Leader. This comes as the US presented a 15-point peace plan, which Iran has officially rejected, stating it will not let the US dictate its terms.

As the US confirmed offering a 15 point peace plan to Iran the spotlight was once again on President Trump. At a meeting of his cabinet the President once again claimed that Iran was 'begging' to make a deal. Iran has officially rejected the 15 point peace plan saying it will not let the US President dictate terms.

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Trump's Unconventional Claims

"26 days in, we're extremely--really, a lot--ahead of schedule. The Iranian regime is now admitting to itself that they have been decisively defeated. They are begging to make a deal. we'll see if we can make the right deal," Trump said on Thursday. This claim came shortly after Trump claimed the Iranians had asked him to become the new Supreme leader. Speaking at the Nation Republican Congressional Committee he said, "Iran proposed making me Supreme Leader. I said No. Thankyou. They were so insisting. They want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by United States. There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran. And I tell you. We are winning so big," he had said.

In a highly unconventional claim that has drawn intense global scrutiny, US President Donald Trump said Iran once offered to make him a new Ayatollah, a senior religious authority, an offer he said he "refused" outright.

Military Pressure to Continue

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the bombing will continue even as he welcomed the propect of a deal "We welcome a deal, and we have the ultimate dealmaker to make it happen -- but in the meantime, as I said yesterday, the Department of War will continue negotiating with bombs," Hegseth said.

Iran Rejects US Proposal

On Wednesday, Iran publicly rejected a US-backed peace plan that reportedly included a 15-point proposal seeking a temporary ceasefire and other terms for de-escalation. Tehran's leadership described the proposal as unacceptable, calling instead for its own conditions for ending hostilities and asserting it would not negotiate terms that compromise Iranian sovereignty.

White House Reaffirms Stance Amid Instability

At the Cabinet meeting, Trump reiterated his belief that diplomacy remains possible but warned that military pressure would continue unless Iran changes course.

The White House said the administration was "committed to pursuing all avenues" to halt the conflict, even as the region braces for further instability. The war shows no signs of abating, with international efforts to broker a ceasefire complicated by deep mistrust and competing strategic interests on all sides.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)