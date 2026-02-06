Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social he prevented a 'nuclear conflict' between India and Pakistan, among other nations. He also criticized the New START nuclear arms control treaty, calling for a new, improved, and modernized agreement.

Trump Claims Averting Nuclear Conflicts

US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his claim that he had prevented a "nuclear conflict" between India and Pakistan and other parts of the world, while criticising the New START nuclear arms control treaty and calling for a new, modernised agreement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he had stopped nuclear wars from breaking out "between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," without providing details to substantiate the claims.

He posted, " The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others.I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine. Rather than extend "NEW START" (A badly negotiated deal by the United States that, aside from everything else, is being grossly violated), we should have our Nuclear Experts work on a new, improved, and modernized Treaty that can last long into the future. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/2019483367939428758?s=20

Trump asserted that the United States is "the most powerful country in the world" and claimed he had rebuilt the US military during his first term, including new and refurbished nuclear weapons. He also highlighted the creation of the US Space Force and said the US military continues to expand, including plans to add battleships he claimed are "100 times more powerful" than those used during World War II.

Criticism of New START Treaty

The US President also criticised the New START treaty, describing it as a "badly negotiated deal by the United States" and alleging that it has been "grossly violated."

"Rather than extend 'NEW START' (A badly negotiated deal by the United States that, aside from everything else, is being grossly violated), we should have our Nuclear Experts work on a new, improved, and modernized Treaty that can last long into the future, " Trump said.

Previous Claims at World Economic Forum

Earlier, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim to have mediated multiple international conflicts, including between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the US President stated that he has also been working for the past year to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war and further claimed that he also helped resolve the long-running conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"I've now been working on this war (Russia-Ukraine) for one year, during which time I settled eight other wars: India, Pakistan. Vladimir Putin called me; he said, 'I can't believe you settled that one (Armenia-Azerbaijan).' They were going on for 35 years. I settled in one day," Trump said.

India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claims

The US President had been repeating his claims that he played a key role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, arguing that trade and tariffs were instrumental to the US in preventing conflicts.

India has consistently refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.

India has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.