US President Donald Trump dismissed the War Powers Resolution's 60-day limit as 'unconstitutional,' signaling his administration will not seek congressional approval to continue military operations linked to the conflict with Iran.

Trump Dismisses War Powers Resolution as 'Unconstitutional'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) dismissed the 60-day limit imposed under the War Powers Resolution as "totally unconstitutional", signalling that his administration would not seek congressional authorisation to continue military operations linked to the conflict with Iran.

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According to Politico, President Trump also sent a formal letter to Congress in this regard.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for Florida, Trump rejected the legal framework established under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which requires a president to obtain congressional approval to continue hostilities beyond 60 days. "They consider it totally unconstitutional," Trump said. "It's never been used before. Why should we be different?"

His statement came as US lawmakers and legal observers marked Friday (local time) as the 60-day deadline since the Trump administration formally notified Congress on March 2 about the start of hostilities involving Iran.

Ceasefire Halts Legal Clock, White House Argues

In a letter obtained by Politico, Trump informed lawmakers that the conflict had effectively ended, arguing that the ceasefire with Tehran halted the legal clock under the War Powers Resolution. "There has been no exchange of fire between the United States and Iran since April 7, 2026," Trump wrote in the letter as cited by Politico. "The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated."

The administration's position is expected to intensify debate in Congress over presidential war powers and the constitutional authority to conduct military operations without explicit legislative approval. The letter was sent as indirect negotiations with Iran remained stalled, and a military blockade of Iranian ports continued.

'Not at War': Administration Officials Defend Stance

The administration of President Donald Trump has maintained that the United States is "not at war" with Iran, even as the military engagement reaches a pivotal legal threshold under the War Powers Resolution, establishing a potential confrontation between the White House and Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated on Thursday (local time) that authorisation from Congress is not required at this juncture, according to a report by NBC News. Johnson argued that the US is not involved in active hostilities, telling the outlet at the Capitol, "I don't think we have an active, kinetic military bombing, firing, or anything like that. Right now, we are trying to broker a peace."

When questioned about the 60-day limit set by the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which expires this Friday, he was categorical, stating, "We are not at war."

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth informed a Senate hearing that the cessation of active combat alters the legal requirements. "I would defer to the White House and White House counsel on that. However, we are in a ceasefire right now, which, in our understanding, means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire," Hegseth noted.

This interpretation has met resistance from Democrats, who contend that the law does not allow for such a pause.

Trump 'Not Satisfied' With Iran's Peace Proposal

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while also casting doubt on whether a final agreement can be reached.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens."

He did not elaborate on the specific aspects of the proposal he found unacceptable but indicated uncertainty over Tehran's willingness to ultimately agree to a settlement. "They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there," Trump added, while speaking on the White House's South Lawn.

Points to 'Disjointed' Iranian Leadership

The US President also pointed to internal divisions within Iran's leadership, suggesting that disunity could be affecting the negotiation process. "The leadership is very disjointed. It's got two to three groups, maybe four, and it's a very disjointed leadership. And with that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up," the US President said.

His remarks come after Iran submitted its latest proposal aimed at advancing negotiations to end the ongoing West Asia conflict with the US, in response to recent amendments introduced by Washington to a draft plan aimed at ending the conflict. (ANI)