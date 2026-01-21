US President Donald Trump criticised Denmark at Davos, calling it 'ungrateful' over Greenland and the US 'stupid' for returning it after WWII. He stressed Greenland's strategic importance, creating a rift with allies over his push to acquire it.

Trump Criticises 'Ungrateful' Denmark Over Greenland

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticised Denmark at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos over Greenland, calling it "ungrateful" and saying the United States was "stupid" to "give Greenland back" after the Second World War. "We set up bases in Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We saved Greenland and prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere. After war we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that. How ungrateful are they now," Trump said.

Cites WWII History to Justify Stance

Expanding on his remarks, Trump linked the issue to Denmark's wartime history, saying the country had "fallen to Germany" and was "unable to defend itself and Greenland." "US was compelled to send its own forces to hold that territory at great cost and expense. Denmark knows that," the US President said.

Greenland 'Vital' for Security Against Russia, China

Trump, however, said he has tremendous respect for the people of Denmark and Greenland. "But every NATO ally must defend their territory. No nation is in any position to secure Greenland other than us," Trump said, adding that Greenland is vital for US and NATO security against Russia and China as the Arctic opens up due to melting ice and major powers compete for strategic advantage.

Acquisition Bid Sparks Diplomatic Rift

Trump's remarks came as Greenland continues to dominate diplomatic conversations at Davos, with his push to acquire the autonomous territory opening one of the biggest rifts between Washington and its western allies in decades. Trump earlier said he would hold a number of meetings on Greenland at the summit. Asked how far he was prepared to go to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a fellow NATO member, Trump told reporters, "You'll find out."

Allies Respond to Tensions

As allies responded to Trump's claims, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that "thoughtful diplomacy" was needed as tensions rise within the alliance. "There are these tensions at the moment, there's no doubt," Rutte said. France also called for a NATO exercise in Greenland and said it was ready to contribute, Macron's office said.

Greenland Warns of 'Military Force'

Greenland's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the island's population of 57,000 must be prepared for military force.

Trump's appearance at Davos followed a delayed arrival in Switzerland earlier in the day, after Air Force One was forced to turn back following takeoff due to what was described as a "minor electrical issue", requiring an aircraft change. He later landed in Zurich a few hours behind schedule before travelling onward to Davos, arriving as his engagement with world leaders was being closely watched amid mounting pushback from allies over his bid to seize control of mineral-rich Greenland, a move described as having the potential to shake the global order.