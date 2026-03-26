US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp critique against NATO, accusing the alliance of failing to provide support as the military continues operations against Iran, describing the ongoing conflict as a 'test for NATO'.

US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp critique against NATO, accusing the alliance of failing to provide support as the military continues operations against Iran. Addressing a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the President described the ongoing conflict as a "test for NATO," asserting that the alliance had contributed little while the US bore the primary burden of the combat. "Very disappointed in NATO, it's done nothing," Trump stated, adding that international allies should participate in a conflict before or during active hostilities rather than after they have commenced.

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Critique of Allies

The President further suggested that the United States frequently provides a security umbrella for allies who would not offer reciprocal support. "We will come to their rescue but they will never come to ours. We don't need them," he observed. In a direct swipe at the United Kingdom, Trump expressed a desire for Washington to avoid being drawn into a British war, while dismissively describing British aircraft carriers as "toys compared to what we have."

US Details Military Successes Against Iran

Turning to the battlefield, the President detailed significant American military gains, noting that Iranian forces had previously launched attacks against the United States and several regional nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. "They started shooting," Trump said. He claimed that US forces have successfully dismantled Iran's air force, targeted drone and missile production facilities, and decimated multiple tiers of the Iranian military command structure. "All of their leadership is gone," the President asserted, claiming that even recently installed commanders were removed following a failure to negotiate terms.

Regarding maritime operations, Trump reported that 154 Iranian ships had been neutralised, effectively ending Tehran's capacity to deploy naval mines. He noted that the campaign, initially projected to last four to six weeks, is currently "way ahead of schedule."

Diplomatic Path Remains Open

Issuing a stern warning over the continued disruption of a vital shipping lane, the President cautioned that the US would implement "very drastic measures" if the shutdown persisted. However, he indicated that a diplomatic path remains open for Tehran. "Iran has a chance to permanently abandon nuclear ambitions," he remarked. "If they don't, then we are their worst nightmare."

The President stated that the strait would be reopened if Iran accepted the "right deal," adding that the war "will end soon" and "won't be long." (ANI)