Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Touching Discovery: World War II 'Great Escape' captives' secret letters unveiled, tale of hope and resilience

    In a touching discovery, secret letters penned by the 'Great Escape' captives from World War II have been unveiled, shedding light on a tale of hope and resilience during tumultuous times. These heartfelt messages offer a glimpse into the strength that sustained these heroes amid adversity.

    Touching Discovery: World War II 'Great Escape' captives' secret letters unveiled, tale of hope and resilience avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    World War II was one of the most deadly conflicts that resulted in the capturing and execution of many soldiers and civilians. There are plenty of tales of Prisoner of Wars from the time but none jaw-dropping like Great Escape on which a movie has also been made in Hollywood.

    However, the inside details are unknown to many as letters from the POWs and other documents related to the event are classified under the UK Defense Ministry. The Ministry recently decided to unveil the letters of the POW's at the UK's National Archives.. The letters were written by the 1944 Allied group prisoners that were kept in jail by the Nazis in Poland.

    The group made efforts for years that opened up a channel for communication. On the night of March 23-24, 1944, 76 Allied prisoners broke through and managed an escape. However, the escape was successful only for a very limited time as they were caught and about 50 were then executed.

    The letters unveiled showcase the methodology used by the prisoners to communicate. The letters were sent routinely to family members and also to military intelligence. Often the covert messages to intelligence were requests for fake identity cards. This eventually helped in the escape of three prisoners who were caught during the Great Escape. All three posed themselves as Norwegian engineers and managed to escape by showcasing the fake identity cards.

    One such letter written by captured Spitfire pilot Peter Gardner read, “Had marked success with various documents supplied to number of escapees on 5 March, but have considerable difficulty obtaining originals to copy. Therefore request tracing of identity card for foreign worker in Germany. Suggest suitable paper as fly leaves in books. Request also powdered Indian ink, three very fine nibs.”

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India raises concern after explosive revelation of United Nations relief agency hand in Hamas attack on Israel avv

    India raises concern after explosive revelation of United Nations relief agency hand in Hamas attack on Israel

    Putin's ally predicts potential threats to Presidential challengers, cites Poisoning concerns avv

    Putin's ally predicts potential threats to Presidential challengers, cites poisoning concerns

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22% avv

    Amidst diplomatic standoff, India cuts financial assistance to Maldives by 22%

    Manhunt underway in London after acid attack injures multiple victims AJR

    Manhunt underway in London after acid attack injures multiple victims

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    Recent Stories

    Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son vkp

    Sanatana Dharma remark lands Udhayanidhi Stalin in trouble; Bengaluru court summons Tamil Nadu CM's son

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's master-class guides India to 336/6 on Day 1 as other batters falter snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's master-class guides India to 336/6 on Day 1 as other batters falter

    Grand Canyon to Mount Everest: 7 Natural wonders of the World ATG

    Grand Canyon to Mount Everest: 7 Natural wonders of the World

    BJP MP Prahlad Joshi slams Congress' MP DK Suresh over 'separate Nation row', calls for his suspension vkp

    BJP MP Prahlad Joshi slams Congress' MP DK Suresh over 'separate Nation row', calls for his suspension

    Amrit Udyan is now open: Know how to book online tickets, other deets anr

    Amrit Udyan is now open: Know how to book online tickets, other deets

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon