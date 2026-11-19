The Tibetan Youth Congress has launched the Flame of Unity Campaign in Dharamshala, honoring activist Lobga Rangzen's sacrifice by touring with his flag to promote global unity and preserve Tibetan cultural identity among the Tibetan diaspora.

Tibetan Youth Congress Launches Flame of Unity Campaign in India

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) has launched the Flame of Unity Campaign, also known as Chikdril Gyi Meche, with an initiative to take the Tibetan national flag hoisted by activist Lobga Rangzen before his self-immolation outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2, 2026, to various locations across India and abroad, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang attended the flag-off ceremony as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Officiating Sikyong Kalon Urgen Tenzin of the Department of Education as the special guest, along with several other dignitaries of the Central Tibetan Administration. Those present included the Public Service Commission Chair, the Secretary of the Gaden Phodrang, and members of the Standing Committee, including Kunchok Chodon Juchen, Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Lopon Thubten Gyatsen, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Gonpo Dhundup and Gyaltsen Choekye Gagya.

Addressing the gathering, Dolma Tsering Teykhang praised the Tibetan Youth Congress for initiating the campaign and underlined the importance of unity in political efforts. She said Tibetans living in exile must remain united in both spirit and action while pursuing their shared cause, irrespective of individual ideological differences. Referring to the final statement made by Lobga Rangzen before his self-immolation outside the UN headquarters in protest against the People's Republic of China (PRC), the Speaker highlighted his appeal for unity and acknowledged his sacrifice for the Tibetan cause. Speaking about the national flag carried during the campaign, the Speaker said it represented not only Tibet and its people but also their ancestral origins, rooted in the six ancient tribes known as Miwo Dungdruk. She described the flag as a symbol of Tibet's distinct historical and cultural identity, differentiating it from that of the Han Chinese. She further highlighted the richness of Tibetan culture and heritage embodied by the flag. According to the CTA report, she said Chinese authorities prohibit the display and possession of the Tibetan flag in Tibet, and individuals found carrying it risk imprisonment. The Speaker urged Tibetans to strengthen their unity and collective efforts towards their common cause, keeping in mind the ultimate sacrifice made by Lobga Rangzen. The Speaker also spoke about the global significance of the Tibetan Plateau and its ecology, particularly its role as the source of major rivers that supply downstream nations. She stated, “Following China’s occupation of Tibet, the region became a gateway to several of its former neighbours, facilitating maritime access to those countries.” Concluding her address, Dolma Tsering Teykhang called on all Tibetans to work together in a united effort for the common cause of Tibet. Through the Flame of Unity Campaign, the Tibetan Youth Congress aims to carry the flag associated with Lobga Rangzen's protest to locations across India and internationally, with unity remaining the central message of the initiative, as cited in the CTA report. (ANI)