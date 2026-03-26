Tibet is a vast, high-altitude region in Central Asia with its own distinct language, religion, and culture stretching back over a thousand years. Sixty-six years ago, Chinese forces took full control of Lhasa in nine days. Here is what happened, why it mattered — and why it still does.

New Delhi: Sixty-six years ago, Chinese forces took full control of Lhasa in nine days. Here is what happened, why it mattered — and why it still does.

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If you didn't grow up learning about Tibet, here is the short version: Tibet is a vast, high-altitude region in Central Asia with its own distinct language, religion, and culture stretching back over a thousand years. For most of its history, it functioned as its own civilisation — not always formally independent in the way Western nations understand that word, but never truly absorbed into China either.

That changed in 1950, when the newly formed People's Republic of China sent troops into Tibet and took control. A year later, in 1951, Beijing and Lhasa signed what China called the "Seventeen Point Agreement" — a deal that officially brought Tibet under Chinese authority while, on paper, promising to preserve Tibetan institutions, religion, and autonomy.

The problem was that those promises were almost immediately undermined in practice.

Why Tibetans Were Already Furious Before 1959

This is the part that often gets skipped in short retellings, and it matters enormously.

By the mid-1950s, Tibetans living in the eastern regions of Kham and Amdo — areas Beijing had folded directly into Chinese provinces rather than treating as part of the special Tibetan zone — were already living under aggressive political campaigns. Monasteries that had served as the backbone of Tibetan community life for centuries were being targeted. Traditional landowners were being dispossessed. Local leaders were being sidelined or worse.

Armed resistance broke out. It was messy, it was desperate, and it was brutally suppressed. Thousands of Tibetans from these regions fled westward to Lhasa, the capital. They arrived with stories that were impossible to ignore — accounts of destroyed communities, arrested monks, and military reprisals against civilians.

The critical point here is this: by the time the 1959 uprising began, Tibetans in Lhasa were not reacting to a hypothetical threat. They were watching the future arrive from the east, carried by refugees who had already lived through it.

The Rumour That Lit the Match

On the morning of 10 March 1959, a rumour tore through Lhasa. Chinese authorities, it was said, had invited the Dalai Lama — Tibet's spiritual and political leader — to attend a performance at a Chinese military camp. The condition, people whispered, was that he come alone, without his usual security escort.

To Western ears, that might sound like ordinary diplomatic protocol. To Tibetans in 1959, given everything they had witnessed over the previous decade, it sounded like a trap.

Within hours, thousands of ordinary people — not soldiers, not politicians, but monks, shopkeepers, farmers, and mothers — had formed a human wall around the Norbulingka palace where the Dalai Lama lived. They were not going to let him leave.

What followed was ten days of standoff. Barricades appeared across the city. Tibetan armed groups prepared what defences they could. Protest banners went up declaring Tibet's right to self-determination.

China's response was to label the entire movement an armed insurrection — a framing that conveniently justified the military response already being prepared.

This distinction matters. Calling something an insurrection rather than a protest fundamentally changes how a government can respond to it. And Beijing was very deliberate in the language it chose.

The Assault

Around 20 March, the People's Liberation Army moved on Lhasa with the full weight of a modern military force — artillery, tanks, and large numbers of infantry deployed against a population that was, by any realistic measure, massively outgunned.

Shells struck near the Dalai Lama's summer palace. Civilian areas were hit. Panic spread through a city that had no real capacity to defend itself.

The most symbolically significant moment came at the Jokhang temple — the holiest site in Tibetan Buddhism, a place of pilgrimage for over a thousand years. Khampa fighters made a last stand there on 23 March. After a three-hour battle, a Chinese tank broke through the gates. Soldiers raised their flag over the temple roof.

It is worth pausing on that image. This was not a military installation. It was not a weapons depot. It was a temple. The decision to deploy armoured vehicles against it, and then to plant a flag on its roof, was not purely tactical. It was a statement.

By 25 March, organised resistance in Lhasa had collapsed. The city was under full military occupation.

The Human Cost — and the Fog Around It

Here is where the history becomes genuinely difficult to pin down, and where that difficulty is itself revealing.

Academic estimates suggest around 2,000 Tibetan fighters were killed in the battle for Lhasa. Tibetan exile sources claim the broader death toll across the 1959 uprising was far higher — some figures run into the tens of thousands. Beijing has never released comprehensive figures of its own.

The fact that we are still arguing about the numbers more than six decades later is not an accident.

Controlling the historical record is part of how authoritarian governments consolidate power. When you cannot agree on how many people died, it becomes much harder to hold anyone accountable for their deaths.

What is not disputed: thousands were arrested in the aftermath. Many were tortured. Many disappeared entirely. Monasteries were closed or seized. An entire city's way of life was dismantled in a matter of weeks.

What Beijing Said — and What It Left Out

On 28 March 1959, Beijing formally dissolved the Dalai Lama's government and declared direct Chinese administrative control over Tibet. The official line, repeated then and largely unchanged today, was that China had crushed a backward, feudal elite that had been exploiting ordinary Tibetans — and that Chinese rule represented progress, modernisation, and liberation.

There is a grain of truth embedded in this framing. Pre-1959 Tibetan society was hierarchical. There were genuine inequalities. The old system had real flaws.

But here is the critical problem with that argument: you do not liberate people by shelling their temples, arresting their community leaders, and making their spiritual head a refugee. The liberation narrative requires ignoring what actually happened on the ground in March 1959 — and in the years of repression that followed.

The Dalai Lama, just twenty-three years old, crossed the Himalayas on foot into India during the fighting. He set up a government-in-exile that still operates today. He has not been permitted to return to Tibet. He is now in his nineties.

Why Any of This Still Matters

It would be easy to file 1959 away as Cold War history — a brutal but distant episode from a different era of geopolitics. But the consequences are ongoing and very much alive.

Inside Tibet today, the Tibetan language faces sustained pressure in schools and public life. Monasteries operate under state surveillance. The Chinese government has asserted the right to choose the next Dalai Lama — a direct claim over the most sacred institution in Tibetan religious life — and has made clear it intends to select a successor sympathetic to Beijing's interests.

For Tibetans, these are not abstract policy disputes. They are the continuation of a process that began with the Seventeen Point Agreement and accelerated through the guns of March 1959: the systematic replacement of Tibetan identity with something more convenient for Chinese state power.

The Tibetan diaspora, spread across India, Europe, North America, and beyond, marks 10 March every year. Not because they are trapped in the past, but because for them, the past has never actually ended.