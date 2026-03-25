The 14th Dalai Lama attended a long life prayer ceremony in Dharamshala marking his 90th birthday. Over 5,000 people, including monks and foreign devotees, gathered at the Tsuglagkhang Temple for the event organised by three Tibetan associations.

The 14th Dalai Lama on Wednesday attended a long life prayer ceremony by three Tibetan associations at the Tsuglagkhang Temple in Dharamshala. The ceremony was organised by the U-Tsang Cholkha, Dokham Zachuka Association and Kyidong Welfare Association, drawing more than 5,000 Tibetans, including monks, nuns and foreign devotees, who gathered to pray for the spiritual leader's long life. The prayer ceremony was led by Tibetan spiritual leader Ling Rinpoche.

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Devotees Pray for Spiritual Leader's Long Life

Norbu Wangchuk, an exiled Tibetan, told ANI that the prayer ceremony was being held to mark the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday. Speaking to ANI, Wangchuk said, "This is a long life prayer ceremony for His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. This prayer is organised by U-Tsang Cholkha, Dokham Zachuka Association and Kyidong Association. People have gathered here to pray and request his long life. This event is very, very important. There is no word to explain how important it is for us.

Dawa Tsering, member of the Tibetan Parliament and president of the U-Tsang Cholkha Association, said the occasion was significant for Tibetans around the world. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today, three associations, Kyidong Association, U-Tsang Cholkha and Zachuka, are offering the long life prayers to His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, and it is a very big occasion for us because it is an opportunity for all of us from around the world to come together and celebrate the day. We are praying for the long life of His Holiness and for peace in the world."

A Devotee's Dream Come True

A devotee from Ukraine, Sol Miia, said visiting Dharamshala and meeting the Dalai Lama had been a lifelong dream. Speaking to ANI, she said, "I came here to meet the Dalai Lama on this special prayer today and also to see how everything is going here. I am so happy and grateful to be here. I was crying all the time. It's just amazing to see so many people, people are smiling, happy, dancing and singing. One can feel the energy that is flowing here. For me, the Dalai Lama is a very holy person. My dream all my life was to come and meet him. Today my dream has come true."