Wife of deceased Indian seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan pleads for justice, repatriation of his remains, and a job. The family accuses the shipping company of negligence and failing to provide medical aid or information about his death.

Family Pleads for Justice and Support

Indian seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan's wife Sarabin requested the government to repatriate his mortal remains and asked for justice. Sarabin, in a conversation with ANI, also pleaded for career opportunities for her family. She said, "I am requesting the Government of India to consider my husband's death... I want to see my husband's body. I want justice for my husband's death. Also, I have 8-month baby and a 3-year-old girl. Right now, I don't know what to do next for both of my children's lives. We didn't get any official statement from the company about my husband's death... I kindly request the government to provide a permanent career opportunity for the sake of my family."

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Uirthanathan's father said that he had received no information about his son's death and were instead told that he was suffering from a health issue. He said, "My son has been working on the ship for the past 10 months. The shipping company did not inform us about his death. Instead, they told us that my son was suffering from a health issue and then switched off his phone. We received no communication from the company thereafter, nor did anyone from the ship contact us. More than 3 days have passed since my son's death, yet no proper action has been taken."

Father Alleges Company Negligence

Father of the deceased also said that when his health deteriorated, the company took no action. "When my son's condition became critical, those on board reportedly requested helicopter assistance for medical evacuation. However, there was no response from the company's office. Since the vessel on which my son was working had reportedly been laid up, no adequate medical assistance was provided to him. Even after informing us of his death, the company has allegedly failed to properly preserve my son's body in a refrigerated facility," he said.

The father of the deceased demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. "We request that the authorities immediately bring back his mortal remains and conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. My son leaves behind two young daughters. We do not know what the future holds. Our family is in deep distress," he said.

Indian Embassy in Oman Responds

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Oman said they are in touch with the local Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company. The Embassy remains in active coordination with local Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company regarding Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately died onboard MT Celestial due to medical conditions. The vessel is expected to berth soon at Duqm port.… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026 In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Embassy remains in active coordination with local Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company regarding Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately died onboard MT Celestial due to medical conditions. The vessel is expected to berth soon at Duqm port. Necessary arrangements have been made for prompt recovery of the mortal remains from the vessel. The Mission is in touch with the family and facilitating all formalities for the earliest repatriation of the mortal remains to India." (ANI)