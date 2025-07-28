Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate ceasefire after days of deadly border clashes over disputed temples. The deal was reached following peace talks mediated by Malaysia and pressure from the United States.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to stop fighting after deadly clashes at their shared border. Over the past few days, fighting between the two countries killed at least 35 people and injured more than 200. More than 200,000 people have also been forced to leave their homes.

Malaysia helped the two countries talk and come to an agreement. Their leaders met in Kuala Lumpur and agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire starting at midnight on 28 July 2025. Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the ceasefire.

Talks led by Malaysia, backed by US and China

The ceasefire agreement came after strong efforts by Malaysia, which leads the ASEAN group of Southeast Asian countries. Malaysia invited the leaders of both Cambodia and Thailand to meet in Putrajaya. The US and China were also involved in the meeting. The US helped organize it, and China joined as an observer.

US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to both leaders and warned that trade talks would be affected if the fighting did not stop. Both Cambodia and Thailand agreed to talk after this.

Upcoming military and diplomatic meetings

The ceasefire will be followed by military and diplomatic meetings to make sure peace is maintained. A meeting of regional military commanders from both sides will happen on 29 July. A larger meeting of border security officials is planned for 4 August in Cambodia.

Malaysia has offered to send teams to watch and make sure both sides follow the agreement. It will also talk to other ASEAN members about helping in this effort. The foreign and defense ministers of all three countries will work together to make a plan to check and report on the ceasefire.

Why the countries were fighting

The clashes began due to a long-standing dispute over temples near the border. Both Cambodia and Thailand claim ownership of ancient temples, including Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear. The fighting involved air strikes, artillery, tanks, and ground troops.

Cambodia says Thai forces attacked temple sites and villages. Thailand says Cambodian troops hit civilian areas and were readying rocket launchers. Both sides blame each other.

In total, 35 people have died in the clashes. Thailand lost 20 people, including 14 civilians. Cambodia reported 13 deaths, including eight civilians. Over 200 others have been hurt.

A long history of tensions

This is not the first time these two countries have fought over this border. The International Court of Justice ruled in 1962 that the Preah Vihear temple belongs to Cambodia. However, tensions rose again in 2008 when Cambodia tried to list the temple as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. That led to earlier rounds of fighting.

Now, with both countries agreeing to peace talks and ASEAN playing a key role, many hope this ceasefire will last and bring lasting peace to the region.