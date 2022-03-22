Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telegram surpasses WhatsApp, becomes top messenger service in Russia

    Russia's military operation in Ukraine has fueled a raging feud between global digital platforms and Moscow.

    Telegram surpasses WhatsApp, becomes top messenger service in Russia - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    Telegram, the messaging application, has surpassed WhatsApp in Russia, the mobile operator Megafon stated on Monday, with Russians flocking to the service as Moscow limits other digital services. 

    Meta owns WhatsApp is mired in a Russian court case, with prosecutors aiming to name it an "extremist organisation". Officials have promoted Telegram, as they barred other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. 

    Russia's military operation in Ukraine has fueled a raging feud between global digital platforms and Moscow.

    Megafon, Russia's four leading telecoms operators, stated that its analysis of mobile internet traffic showed that Telegram's share had jumped to 63 per cent in the first two weeks of March, up from 48 per cent in the first two weeks of February.

    Megafon stated that WhatsApp's share slipped to 32 per cent from 48 per cent. The primary user of Telegram consumed 101 MB of data a day, in contrast to 26 MB of WhatsApp. 

    Telegram, founded by Russian Pavel Durov, has long been a popular news platform in Russia, with practically all major media, government agencies, and public figures having content channels. 

    Megafon, in its statement, said that the popularity of the service has grown against the backdrop of restrictions on access to other messengers and social networks. The service started actively growing on February 24. 

    On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. It named it a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it dubbed dangerous nationalists.

    Ukrainian troopers have put up an intense fight, and the West has slapped harsh sanctions on Russia to force it to withdraw its forces.

    Also Read: India's response is 'somewhat shaky' to Ukraine war, says Biden

    Also Read: Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘Extremism’ Law amid Ukraine crisis

    Also Read: Lacosamide Tablet by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives US approval

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    18 year old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan s Sindh Report gcw

    18-year-old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan's Sindh: Report

    Indias response is somewhat shaky to Ukraine war, says Biden - ADT

    India's response is 'somewhat shaky' to Ukraine war, says Biden

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work snt

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work

    Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under Extremism Law amid Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘Extremism’ Law amid Ukraine crisis

    China 737-800 aircraft crash Boeing hits turbulence again

    China 737-800 crash: Boeing hits turbulence yet again

    Recent Stories

    Save Jodhpur fort, part of it may collapse anytime: NMA warns Rajasthan govt

    Save Jodhpur fort, part of it may collapse anytime: NMA warns Rajasthan govt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declares public holiday on March 23 on occasion of Shaheed Diwas gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declares public holiday on March 23 on occasion of Shaheed Diwas

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 playoffs: No Ruben Dias, Pepe and more leave Portugal fans sweating snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 playoffs: No Ruben Dias, Pepe and more leave Portugal fans sweating

    Guns and Gulaans Dulquer Salmaan Rajkumamar Rao reveal their 90s look for Netflixs next drb

    Guns and Gulaans: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkumamar Rao reveal their 90s look for Netflix’s next

    Why has Louis van Gaal dubbed Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 as ridiculous?-ayh

    Why has Louis van Gaal dubbed Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 as 'ridiculous'?

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    Some men do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree takes on critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon